The fate of 5th Street: Lynchburg leaders continue debating name change of historic corridor

Ultimately, the way forward rests with city council. A report will be compiled from hundreds of public surveys, input from community stakeholders and the virtual meeting and will be presented to the council in the fall, likely in September.

Martin said in February the council discussed three options — to leave the current overlay designation, to rename 5th Street or to rename both 5th Street and Memorial Avenue.

Battle said it was not an easy decision and she could understand both sides.

“We’re not changing history, we’re not denying the importance of 5th Street, we’re not discouraging people from remembering what happened back then; I think this would just be another way of including everybody in the process," Battle said. "Everyone who needs to be recognized would have an opportunity to share their story and have equal representation.”

Council, residents and other community leaders seem divided on the issue, just as they were in 1989 and 2005.

Some opposition comes from residents and business owners along the corridor who would accrue a cost from the name change, or members of the community who say the 5th Street Historic District carries a rich and profound history, and to change the name could risk endangering that legacy.