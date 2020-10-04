Three Altavista council seats, mayoral seat up for election

Altavista Town Council will see three council seats and its mayoral seat up for election in November, although all candidates are running unopposed.
Incumbents Tracy Emerson and Jay Higginbotham are running for reelection, with newcomer Scott Lowman vying for the open third seat.
Current Vice Mayor Beverly Dalton did not file to run again.
Current Mayor Mike Mattox is the only candidate on the ballot for the mayoral race.
Mattox and Emerson, who both were elected in 2012, each seek a third term. Higginbotham has been on the seven-person council for 20 years and is seeking his sixth term.
"It’s my hometown," said Mattox. "I want my hometown to grow and succeed."
Like all of the candidates, Mattox named economic development as a priority for the next four years.
He hopes to see the downtown become a destination in the region and said council must continue to support local businesses, and encourage other industry and businesses to move into the town.
A lifelong Altavista resident, Mattox owns the Two Sisters Taproom and Deli and was on town council for ten years prior to running for mayor.
To help keep the town competitive, he cited council efforts such as the recently opened splash pad in English Park and council's investments into the town's aging water and sewer infrastructure.
"It's very seldom that we’re not coming up with ideas," he said of council. "We don’t just think about it, we make it happen."
Higginbotham echoed similar desires to stimulate economic growth, calling it council's "highest priority," and said continued improvements to the parks and recreation system aim to attract more "talent" to the area.
With a civil engineering background, Higginbotham works at English Construction, and said his experience there parallels many issues the town faces — from human resource and employment issues to knowledge of water and sewer systems.
"Above all, the town council needs to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money and be responsive to the needs and expressed concerns of the citizens," he said.
Lowman is the only new face in the November election, but as a fourth-generation Altavista resident he has deep ties to the town. He moved back to Altavista five years ago, and currently works as the director of applied research at The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.
He participates on several local boards, including of Altavista on Track and the Altavista Economic Development Authority, and is helping spearhead a project to create a coworking and innovation space downtown.
"We're making investments in the town and community and trying to position ourselves as a place that’s innovative," he said.
By expanding broadband access and creating spaces for businesses to locate, he hopes to attract smaller businesses along with more traditional, larger industry.
"It's poised to grow," Lowman said of Altavista.
With its YMCA, parks and recreation amenities and location just outside of Lynchburg, he hopes his ideas can encourage further growth to an already "financially strong" community.
Like Mattox, Emerson is excited to continue pushing on council's ongoing projects — like the much-anticipated canoe launch slated for next spring and continued work on Altavista's parks.
As captain of the criminal investigation division at the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, Emerson has experience serving the community and said his job allows him to be constantly engaging with the needs of county and town residents.
Looking to the future, he hopes council can further incentivize businesses to move into the 50-acre business park at the Dearing Ford Business and Manufacturing Center acquired by the town last year.
"I feel like we have a lot of unfinished projects, and a lot of good projects coming forward," Emerson said. "I want to do my part to make it happen."
