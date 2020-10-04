Three Altavista council seats, mayoral seat up for election

"It's very seldom that we’re not coming up with ideas," he said of council. "We don’t just think about it, we make it happen."

Higginbotham echoed similar desires to stimulate economic growth, calling it council's "highest priority," and said continued improvements to the parks and recreation system aim to attract more "talent" to the area.

With a civil engineering background, Higginbotham works at English Construction, and said his experience there parallels many issues the town faces — from human resource and employment issues to knowledge of water and sewer systems.

"Above all, the town council needs to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ money and be responsive to the needs and expressed concerns of the citizens," he said.

Lowman is the only new face in the November election, but as a fourth-generation Altavista resident he has deep ties to the town. He moved back to Altavista five years ago, and currently works as the director of applied research at The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.

He participates on several local boards, including of Altavista on Track and the Altavista Economic Development Authority, and is helping spearhead a project to create a coworking and innovation space downtown.