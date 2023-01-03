Three new members of Lynchburg City Council sworn in

Three new members of the Lynchburg City Council were sworn into their positions this week, beginning the four-year terms of the candidates elected by Hill City residents in November.

Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor took their oaths of office Monday, while Stephanie Reed took her oath Tuesday, to be the city's newest at-large members on council.

Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts administered the oaths to the incoming councilors in city council chambers.

The three were elected to council in November, when the Republican-endorsed candidates swept all three contested seats on the seven-member Lynchburg City Council, ousting two incumbents and picking up one vacant seat on council.

Taylor, a 34-year resident of Lynchburg, said Monday's ceremony was a "new page" in his life.

"It was 60 years on the planet. You know, things just don't happen. And as long as I can fulfill the purpose of the plans of the Lord and the City of Lynchburg, I'm a happy man," Taylor said after the ceremony.

The third time was the charm for Taylor, a career carpenter and local business owner who ran two times unsuccessfully for city council prior to 2022, losing races for the Ward II seat in both 2012 and 2020.

Now finally holding a seat on council, Taylor said he wants to be a leader who cares for the citizens as well as "one they can depend on."

Misjuns, who was sworn in during the same ceremony as Taylor and was in attendance for Reed's ceremony the following day, said it's important the new city council "goes forward with unity to solve the challenges that Lynchburg has."

When asked what kind of leader Lynchburg residents can expect him to be, the former Lynchburg Fire Department captain said, "They can expect me to be fair. I think they can expect me to be honest and transparent.

"And I'm also not going to be political or mince words about things," he added. "I'm not going to say what people necessarily want to hear, but to push forward with openness, honesty and transparency."

Both Misjuns and Taylor spoke about public safety after they were sworn in, with Taylor saying council is going to "work with our police department and reduce crime. And we're going to serve notice: Gun violence is not allowed in Lynchburg, Virginia.

"You're shooting at people, you will be arrested. You will go to jail. And if you turn your firearm on my police officers, they have the right to defend themselves. So don't do it. Put your guns up and love your neighbors," Taylor said.

Misjuns added council will be looking closer at public safety in the coming months.

"We're just going to tell the criminals they're not welcome here," Misjuns said. "We have some things coming forward that we're going to be cracking down on some things, and we're going to be removing these criminals from the streets and solving these problems."

Reed said the process of finally being sworn in is "a little bit surreal."

"It's been a two-year journey, and so I'm just really excited. I'm ready to get going," Reed said after the ceremony.

A real estate investment company operator, Reed said during the campaign that she has only lived in the city for about two years but credited voters for responding to her message despite the fact she isn't a lifelong resident.

After being sworn in, Reed said Lynchburg residents can expect her to be an "honest and transparent" leader on council, and "someone that will listen to them."

The three new members will join ward representatives MaryJane Dolan, Ward I; Sterling Wilder, Ward II; Jeff Helgeson, Ward III; and Chris Faraldi, Ward IV, to form the new Lynchburg City Council.

Council will gavel in for the first time this new year Wednesday, as the body prepares to elect the city's next mayor and vice mayor.

Lynchburg's mayoral election will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers in City Hall at 900 Court St.