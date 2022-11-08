Today is Election Day: A recap of races in the Lynchburg area

Today is Election Day.

In Lynchburg, voters will choose three of Lynchburg City Council’s seven members.

Council is made of four members who represent the city’s four wards and three who are chosen at large. This year, the three at-large seats are on the ballot, with the three highest vote-getters earning four-year terms.

New candidates Patrick Earl, Marty Misjuns, Stephanie Reed, Larry Taylor and Walter Virgil Jr. are running, while incumbents Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright look to hold on to their current seats. With three seats up for grabs and only two incumbents running due to the retirement of At-large Councilman Randy Nelson, at least one of the new candidates will be elected.

In Bedford County, voters in the county’s District 7 will elect their next school board representative. The district includes Liberty High School and the Goode area.

Christopher Daniels, a businessman with two children at Jefferson Forest High School, currently holds the seat. He was appointed as the interim District 7 representative following the retirement of Martin Leamy in January.

Retired Bedford County educator and administrator Cherie Whitehurst is challenging Daniels.

In the town of Amherst, three town council seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election. All are contested, with four incumbents and three newcomers on the ballot.

In the mayor’s race, Dwayne Tuggle seeks to secure another term in office. He has served in the role since 2017 and faces a challenge from town resident R.A. “Tony” Robertson.

In one of two councilor races, incumbents Janice Wheaton, Andra Higginbotham and retired Amherst Police Chief Kenneth Watts are running, with the two highest vote-getters securing another term. Town residents Nathaniel Chase and Michael Driskill are going head-to-head for another council seat.

New this year, the local elections are being held in November rather than May. This comes after the Virginia General Assembly passed a law last year mandating the change for local elections across the commonwealth.

In the 5th Congressional District, voters will choose whether to re-elect Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Good, who was first elected to Congress in 2020 after serving on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, or instead choose his Democratic challenger, Josh Throneburg, a Charlottesville minister and business owner.

The 5th District, newly redrawn after the most recent census, now includes most of the Lynchburg region. It covers the city of Lynchburg, the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson, and an eastern sliver of Bedford County.

In the 9th Congressional District, six-term Republican incumbent Morgan Griffith is defending his seat against Democratic challenger Taysha Devaughan.

All of Bedford County except part of the eastern side is now in the 9th District, following the recent redistricting.

The 6th Congressional District no longer covers the Lynchburg area — except for one house on the border of Bedford and Roanoke counties.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website: elections.virginia.gov