Town of Bedford adopts budget, real estate, personal property tax rates

The Town of Bedford council unanimously adopted the town’s nearly $11 million budget on Tuesday.

The budget's general fund for fiscal year 2023 totals $10,935,758.

Also during the meeting, council unanimously adopted the town’s real estate and personal property tax rates for calendar year 2022. Town residents will see no changes in tax rates from last year.

The tax rate on all taxable real estate in town remains at 31 cents per $100 of assessed value. Personal property tax rate also remains the same at $1.06 per $100 of assessed value on “taxable tangible personal property.”

Under personal property tax relief, personal use vehicles valued up to $20,000 will be eligible for 100% tax relief. Otherwise, if the personal use vehicle is valued at more than $20,000, only the first $20,000 is eligible for full tax relief, after which the remaining assessed value will be taxed at the regular rate. Non-qualifying vehicles for tax relief include motor homes, farm use vehicles, and business use vehicles, according to town documents.

