The Town of Bedford council members last week received a presentation on a proposed $10 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2024.

The presentation was a “high-level overview” ahead of a budget work session later this month, said Anne Cantrell, finance director for the town.

The proposed general fund budget — an operational portion largely funded by tax dollars — totaled just more than $10 million and factored in the assumed adoption of the Phase II boundary adjustment, which town council is expected to take action on in the coming months.

“This is a big change for us in the upcoming budget,” Cantrell said.

The boundary adjustment, which has to do with the town’s reversion from a city about 10 years ago, is projected to bring about 1,000 new residents and about 608 land parcels into the town's borders.

From this population increase, the town is projected to bring in about $450,000 per year more in real estate and personal property taxes, Cantrell said. Individuals who would be taken into town borders under the boundary expansion are facing a 60% tax increase, as they will have to pay taxes to both Bedford County, and the town.

Refuse collection fees would constitute an additional $145,800 increase in local revenues with boundary expansion, Cantrell said.

“We are also talking about the planned loss of $750,000 that we receive from the county through the reversion agreement,” she added.

The proposed budget reflects the return of a business license tax, Cantrell said. This tax, however, would only impact retail businesses.

The proposed town budget includes a 3.3% cost of living adjustment for town employees, representing the second step of a pay plan implementation developed based on a compensation and classification study.

A topic of discussion that will likely arise is the town’s solid waste fund, separate from the general fund. Since the town landfill was closed in 2021, the site is not bringing in the money it once did, Cantrell said. The town is facing a negative position in this budget line as a result. Cantrell said talks will need to happen about making the solid waste fund part of the town operating budget, since it is not sustainable as an enterprise fund at this point.

Council will have a budget work session on April 25, with a budget to be adopted in May.