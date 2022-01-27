 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Town of Bedford creates new travel park land use

The Town of Bedford will now have the option to establish travel parks with approval of a conditional use permit, thanks to the unanimous adoption of a new land use ordinance by town council on Tuesday.

Until this week, using land as a travel park was not in the town’s zoning ordinance. That began to change when a citizen spoke to the planning commission and asked if the town would consider adding this opportunity.

The planning commission asked town staff to come up with zoning options for consideration at a future meeting, and staff presented the requested material to the planning commission the following month.

Based on Virginia Department of Health regulations through the Code of Virginia and zoning regulations in Bedford County, staff developed a zoning definition, standards, and requirements for travel park land use. Commissioners and town staff chose to use the term “travel park” instead of “RV park” to clarify the usage would not be for a campground. Travel parks would be intended for more limited stays.

People are also reading…

Chris Blair, a town resident who invests in local real estate, spoke in favor of the new land usage in a public hearing on Tuesday, saying the opportunity could help make Bedford “pop” and improve the town as a whole.

Blair said he has long been invested in the town of Bedford and believes this travel park usage will help draw in tourism, bolstering the local economy.

“The change in this zone is going to allow you and others to really help a lot of people,” Blair said. “The dealerships, the restaurants, the Food Lion. Dollar General.”

Blair added he had gone to many local businesses and residents to ask how they felt about the idea and said he received tremendous support for the zoning ordinance change — especially from antique dealers. Some letters of support he received from town residents were provided to the town’s planning department.

Council members said during discussion they agreed the opportunity for travel parks could benefit the town’s economy by driving revenues and tourism. No one spoke against the ordinance.

Currently, Mayor Tim Black said no specific travel park projects have been presented. The addition of the new land use ordinance was only to open the door for travel parks in the future, putting the option on the table.

According to the proposed zoning ordinance addition, RV park use would only be allowed by conditional use permit in the B-2 zoning district on land parcels of five acres or more.

Spaces would be available for temporary overnight rental, not to exceed 21 consecutive nights and no more than 180 days total per year. The maximum density of any travel park will be 10 spots per acre. A buffer to screen the travel park site from adjoining roads or properties will be required.

Any future project is subject to conditions as added by the town planning commission and town council.

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bedford County transferring broadband lease

Bedford County transferring broadband lease

Bedford County’s prioritization of universal broadband access to unserved and underserved areas within the County continues, but will go forward through Lynchburg-based internet service provider Seiontec after unanimous approval by the Board of Supervisors for a lease transfer from internet service provider BriscNet.

Carson returns to Bedford Town Council

Carson returns to Bedford Town Council

After a hiatus from serving as a Bedford council member, town of Bedford resident and president of the Bedford NAACP chapter, Robert Carson, has returned to work for his community in local government. Carson was appointed to Bedford town council earlier this month, filling the vacancy left after the resignation of former council member and vice mayor Steve Rush.

Town of Bedford police chief heading to private sector

Town of Bedford police chief heading to private sector

After a 25-year career in law enforcement with the Town of Bedford, town police chief Todd Foreman announced his retirement, effective Feb. 1. Town of Bedford staff also announced assistant town manager and finance director Sonia Jammes stepped down, accepting a new job as city manager of Jasper, Georgia.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Which are the safest airlines?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert