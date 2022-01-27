Town of Bedford creates new travel park land use

The Town of Bedford will now have the option to establish travel parks with approval of a conditional use permit, thanks to the unanimous adoption of a new land use ordinance by town council on Tuesday.

Until this week, using land as a travel park was not in the town’s zoning ordinance. That began to change when a citizen spoke to the planning commission and asked if the town would consider adding this opportunity.

The planning commission asked town staff to come up with zoning options for consideration at a future meeting, and staff presented the requested material to the planning commission the following month.

Based on Virginia Department of Health regulations through the Code of Virginia and zoning regulations in Bedford County, staff developed a zoning definition, standards, and requirements for travel park land use. Commissioners and town staff chose to use the term “travel park” instead of “RV park” to clarify the usage would not be for a campground. Travel parks would be intended for more limited stays.

Chris Blair, a town resident who invests in local real estate, spoke in favor of the new land usage in a public hearing on Tuesday, saying the opportunity could help make Bedford “pop” and improve the town as a whole.

Blair said he has long been invested in the town of Bedford and believes this travel park usage will help draw in tourism, bolstering the local economy.

“The change in this zone is going to allow you and others to really help a lot of people,” Blair said. “The dealerships, the restaurants, the Food Lion. Dollar General.”

Blair added he had gone to many local businesses and residents to ask how they felt about the idea and said he received tremendous support for the zoning ordinance change — especially from antique dealers. Some letters of support he received from town residents were provided to the town’s planning department.

Council members said during discussion they agreed the opportunity for travel parks could benefit the town’s economy by driving revenues and tourism. No one spoke against the ordinance.

Currently, Mayor Tim Black said no specific travel park projects have been presented. The addition of the new land use ordinance was only to open the door for travel parks in the future, putting the option on the table.

According to the proposed zoning ordinance addition, RV park use would only be allowed by conditional use permit in the B-2 zoning district on land parcels of five acres or more.

Spaces would be available for temporary overnight rental, not to exceed 21 consecutive nights and no more than 180 days total per year. The maximum density of any travel park will be 10 spots per acre. A buffer to screen the travel park site from adjoining roads or properties will be required.

Any future project is subject to conditions as added by the town planning commission and town council.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.