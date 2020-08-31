Town of Bedford enters into agreement for commercial waste services

Bedford Town Council has entered into an agreement with Bays Trash Removal, Inc., for town commercial waste services.
Six of the seven council members voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with the company after a public hearing Tuesday. Councilman Darren Shoen abstained from voting due to possible conflict of interest.
Bays Trash Removal, a local independent contractor, has been working with the town of Bedford on a trial basis since Nov. 11, 2019, after the town stopped working with Bedford County for its commercial waste disposal services.
Bedford Town Manager Bart Warner said the agreement with Bays will save the town about $200,000 per year on hauling and tipping fees and will not raise trash service costs for town residents. Residential waste will continue being collected and disposed of at no charge by the county, and Bays will handle the town’s commercial waste.
Under a 2003 reversion agreement between the town and Bedford County, the county accepted and disposed of all solid waste from the town’s residential customers at no charge. The town collected its own commercial, nonresidential refuse under this agreement and transported it to the Bedford County landfill. Under this arrangement, the town paid the county tipping fees — the cost per ton of waste — and disposal fees for its commercial refuse.
Warner said last fall, the county advised the town that it could not “continue to accept the town’s commercial trash under terms acceptable to the town.” According to Warner, the catalyst for the town’s decision to find other arrangements for commercial waste disposal was a proposed increase in Bedford County tipping fees.
“We were paying $50 per ton at Bedford County, and then they advised us they were going up to $60,” Warner said.
Some discussions were held in an attempt to work out an agreeable arrangement, but the town was unable to reach satisfactory terms with the county for continuing the hauling and disposal of commercial waste, according to Warner. After giving notice, it planned to seek commercial waste services elsewhere, the town opted to work with Bays Trash Removal, Inc.
The town’s agreement with Bays allows Bays to use the town’s transfer station by combining some of its own private solid waste collection with the town’s commercial waste. Bays then delivers the combined waste to a municipal disposal site in Pittsylvania County at no cost to the town. Bays has its own independent agreement with the Pittsylvania County site that offers a low tipping fee, according to town staff.
Under the memorandum, the town is responsible only for paying waste disposal fees to Bays. There is no cost to the town for hauling, and tipping fee at the Pittsylvania County waste disposal site is $30, Warner said, nearly half the cost in Bedford County.
The trial memorandum between the town and Bays lasted six months. In a June 23 meeting, the town council approved the proposal to enter a longer-term agreement.
The new memorandum is limited to three years — ending Nov. 11, 2022 — but may be terminated by either Bays or the town on 30 days’ notice if the arrangement does not prove satisfactory or appropriate before the three-year term ends.
