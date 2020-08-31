Town of Bedford enters into agreement for commercial waste services

Warner said last fall, the county advised the town that it could not “continue to accept the town’s commercial trash under terms acceptable to the town.” According to Warner, the catalyst for the town’s decision to find other arrangements for commercial waste disposal was a proposed increase in Bedford County tipping fees.

“We were paying $50 per ton at Bedford County, and then they advised us they were going up to $60,” Warner said.

Some discussions were held in an attempt to work out an agreeable arrangement, but the town was unable to reach satisfactory terms with the county for continuing the hauling and disposal of commercial waste, according to Warner. After giving notice, it planned to seek commercial waste services elsewhere, the town opted to work with Bays Trash Removal, Inc.

The town’s agreement with Bays allows Bays to use the town’s transfer station by combining some of its own private solid waste collection with the town’s commercial waste. Bays then delivers the combined waste to a municipal disposal site in Pittsylvania County at no cost to the town. Bays has its own independent agreement with the Pittsylvania County site that offers a low tipping fee, according to town staff.