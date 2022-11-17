Town of Bedford extends tax due date, preps relief for high bills

Bedford Town Council this week unanimously moved to extend the personal property tax payment due date to Jan. 31.

Council also gave consensus to town staff to draft an ordinance providing relief for those who will receive high bills due to “considerably increased assessment values” on personal property.

The town already grants 100% tax relief on the first $20,000 of assessed personal property, such as vehicles. Some town residents, as a result, will not receive any personal property tax bills if their personal property is valued at $20,000 or less.

About 1,438 individuals and businesses in town will receive bills, said Anne Cantrell, director of finance for the town.

Personal property assessments nearly doubled from the prior year, according to town staff at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

No bills have been mailed yet, according to Bart Warner, town manager. Per direction from council, town staff will adjust the bills before sending them to residents, giving up to $30 off these bills in addition to the 100% tax relief on the first $20,000 of assessed personal property.

An ordinance is being drafted to codify the relief measure and will be voted on at the Dec. 13 town council meeting, Warner said.

Councilor Darren Shoen was absent from Monday's meeting.