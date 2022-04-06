Town of Bedford names new police chief

The Town of Bedford’s new chief of police officially will begin service to the community next month, filling a vacancy left by former chief Todd Foreman, who retired in February.

Ronnie Lewis, 49, a native of the Lynchburg area who has most recently worked as a police captain for the City of Fairfax, accepted the position and will be sworn in May 16, the town announced Wednesday.

Town officials received 30 applications and conducted six interviews from the short list of candidates.

“Ronnie was by far the top choice. Everybody agreed,” Town Manager Bart Warner said.

A graduate of Rustburg High School, Lewis spent 14 years working for the Lynchburg Fire Department as a law enforcement deputy fire marshal and a firefighter and emergency medical technician.

He served Loudon County as a deputy sheriff, then began his career with the Fairfax Police Department as a patrolman in 2011, where he achieved the rank of captain, learning administrative skills along the way, according to a news release from the Town of Bedford.

Lewis has a master's degree in management from Kaplan University and has gone through additional professional training programs over the course of his 28-year professional career, including a certified public management program through George Mason University and a program by the Senior Management Institute for Police, the news release stated.

While all the applicants were well-qualified for the position, Warner said Lewis stood out the most. The more he gets to know Lewis, Warner said, the more he is impressed by him.

Lewis, to Warner’s knowledge, will be the town's first Black chief of police, marking a historic milestone.

Lewis said he is excited to be coming home and looks forward to serving the community in this capacity.

“Really, my whole vision is to make sure that the police and the community are intertwined together, with a focus on restorative justice and make sure we’re doing those things,” Lewis said. “Procedural justice and restorative justice. Those are my two biggest focuses, to make sure that we’re treating people fairly, and really a community department.”

Lewis added another priority was making sure police officers in his 90-person department have, or can develop, good mental wellness by offering the “equipment” they need to that end.

Foreman provided a statement on Lewis's hire in the town news release: “I am excited to see the work that Chief Lewis will do in our community. He is someone I have met during my own law enforcement career and I have great respect for him. I know that the Town, and especially the Police Department, has a great team in place and I think he will enjoy working with them."

