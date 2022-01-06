Town of Bedford police chief heading to private sector

After a 25-year career in law enforcement with the Town of Bedford, Police Chief Todd Foreman has announced his retirement, effective Feb. 1.

In a news release, town staff said Foreman accepted a “lucrative private sector position” as director of law enforcement outreach with the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries. Foreman still will reside locally in his new role

Foreman, who began his Town of Bedford police department career as a patrol officer in 1996, said in the news release the decision to step down was difficult, adding, “I will stay involved in the community, as Bedford is a great place to live and I only want to see it improve and grow.”

The town will begin seeking to fill the police chief position. In the interim, Bedford Police Lt. Shannon Walker will serve in Foreman’s role until a permanent hire is made, the news release stated.

Town of Bedford staff also announced Sonia Jammes, assistant town manager and finance director, has stepped down, accepting a new job as city manager of Jasper, Georgia. The town is accepting applications for the position of finance director.

“Although I am personally very proud of both of these colleagues and happy for their success, the great relationships I had with both makes this difficult on both a personal and professional level,” Town of Bedford Manager Bart Warner said in the news release, noting Foreman’s “distinguished” career and calling Jammes and Foreman “top-quality” individuals.

