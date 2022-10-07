Town of Bedford receives state grant to restore brownfield site

The Town of Bedford is one of four Virginia localities receiving grant money to support restoration of “brownfield” sites, the governor’s office announced.

Bedford will receive $316,374 for the former Winoa USA plant, according to a news release Thursday. The former steel foundry officially shut down in late 2020, said Mary Zirkle, Town of Bedford economic development coordinator. The site has a 60,000-square-foot building sitting on about 15 acres, and Zirkle said the town hopes to eventually use it as a workforce training center, which was a goal identified in the town’s strategic plan from 2021.

Brownfields are defined in the news release as “properties in which redevelopment or reuse is complicated by the presence of hazardous materials, pollution, or contaminants.” The grant money provided through the commonwealth is to help remediate these sites so they can be safely cleaned up, restored and made ready for use of something new, usually under the umbrella of economic development.

The Winoa USA plant will be cleaned of the black dust that has been stuck to walls and other parts of the structure since the 1970s, left over from the foundry process, Zirkle said. The residue is non-hazardous, but it needs to go. The grant should cover at least the majority of project costs, according to the town’s current estimate.

Bedford has received Virginia Brownfield Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund grants twice before. Both times, the money was used to prepare the old Bedford Middle School site for development, Zirkle said. The old middle school campus is currently under construction being developed into apartments in the middle school building and a boutique hotel called Cardinal Rule in “Old Yellow.”

The VBAF program was launched in 2011, according to the news release, and since then has awarded more than $14.6 million in grants to help restore brownfield sites in Virginia. The grant program is a collaboration between the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and it is administered by the Virginia Resources Authority.

“The VBAF provides either grants or loans to local governments to restore and redevelop brownfield sites and address environmental problems or obstacles to their reuse in an effort to effectively attract new economic development prospects,” the news release stated.

In the news release, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said this grant is a “powerful economic development tool.”

“These revitalization projects are critical to strengthen rural Virginia’s business portfolio and overall competitiveness, and we are thrilled to support the Town of Bedford, Patrick County, the Town of Saltville, and Smyth County in this endeavor,” Youngkin stated in the news release, naming all four localities receiving grant money.

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the news release that project-ready properties will help entice corporations and industries to invest in Virginia.