Town of Bedford taking next steps in Hilltop Community Revitalization Project

Bedford Town Council members unanimously approved a resolution allocating $25,000 from the town's community development fund to a housing rehabilitation project planned for the town’s Hilltop Community area.

The town is applying for $921,983 in funding from the Commonwealth of Virginia Community Development Block Grant program to undertake a two-year targeted site housing rehabilitation project throughout the 60-acre area spanning south of Washington Street almost down to Edmond Street in town, known as the “Hilltop Community Revitalization Project.”

The project totals $963,983. An additional $42,000 for the project will be obtained with the town's $25,000 match and a $17,000 contribution from the town housing redevelopment board.

Town staff is working with the Central Virginia Planning District Commission on the project, a process that began in November 2019 with a public meeting to identify the areas of greatest housing rehabilitation needs in the community. Per grant requirements, the town had to agree to the local contribution of $25,000, an amount already slated for this endeavor in the town’s community development funds.

The project focuses on low-to-moderate income houses, or households making less than 80% of the locality’s median income.