Town of Bedford taking next steps in Hilltop Community Revitalization Project

Bedford Town Council members unanimously approved a resolution allocating $25,000 from the town's community development fund to a housing rehabilitation project planned for the town’s Hilltop Community area.
The town is applying for $921,983 in funding from the Commonwealth of Virginia Community Development Block Grant program to undertake a two-year targeted site housing rehabilitation project throughout the 60-acre area spanning south of Washington Street almost down to Edmond Street in town, known as the “Hilltop Community Revitalization Project.”
The project totals $963,983. An additional $42,000 for the project will be obtained with the town's $25,000 match and a $17,000 contribution from the town housing redevelopment board.
Town staff is working with the Central Virginia Planning District Commission on the project, a process that began in November 2019 with a public meeting to identify the areas of greatest housing rehabilitation needs in the community. Per grant requirements, the town had to agree to the local contribution of $25,000, an amount already slated for this endeavor in the town’s community development funds.
The project focuses on low-to-moderate income houses, or households making less than 80% of the locality’s median income.
Five of the 11 homes selected for the Hilltop Community project will be rehabilitated, and six will be demolished and replaced, said Matt Perkins of the Central Virginia Planning District Commission. All homes planned for demolition are currently unoccupied, Perkins added, and he said no residents should be displaced during the processes.
The project is anticipated to benefit 26 individuals in 11 houses and mark the first phase of a broader 10-year multi-phase housing improvement undertaking.
Council member C. G. Stanley, who serves as the council representative in the grant and project planning process, said he believes the project will be good for the community and looked forward to progressing with it.
“I certainly support this,” Mayor Tim Black said. “This is a good project, and I think an area that we can help some people out. I think that this is a great thing.”