Town of Bedford to expand Liberty Lake Park, improve others

Liberty Lake Park in Bedford will be expanding thanks to the recent purchase of two land parcels. Improvements will also be made to Edmund Street Park and Town Pond.
The town of Bedford purchased two land parcels totaling approximately 13 acres adjacent Liberty Lake Park in October, said Barrett “Bart” Warner, town manager. The park functions as an event venue and is frequently used by athletes, individuals out to stroll, children and families, those wishing to fish. Bedford’s Centerfest, the Battle of the Bands concert and other music events are some of the town’s largest events taking place in Liberty Lake Park.
The goal of expansion is to grow the park into a more vibrant venue, increasing what Bedford has to offer, according to town council members. Council members said they would like to see Liberty Lake Park expand as part of the town’s economic development and capital projects, congruent with goals they share as local leaders.
“We’d like to see more of an entertainment venue as much as an athletic venue,” Mayor Steve Rush said.
The new properties were bought from private entities, Warner said. The purchases cost $155,000 total, was paid for with the money coming from the town’s unrestricted cash reserves. An additional $200,000 from the unrestricted cash reserves will go toward funding Liberty Lake Park projects, as well as improvements at Town Pond and Edmund Street parks, council members and town staff decided during their annual vision meeting Oct. 17.
Engineering studies will be done on the newly acquired land parcels to help determine the space’s possible uses, Rush said. Because Bedford County residents also use town-owned Liberty Lake Park, the town will talk with county leaders as conceptual plans are made, he added.
“I’d like to see us be a little more assertive with our park here,” council member Bryan Schley said earlier in October. “We have a wonderful park at Liberty Lake Park. We want to look at a comprehensive plan to provide a venue that people can really be proud of in the town. I think it can be a great tourist attraction, as well as provide a service to the people who live in town that they couldn’t get anywhere else. It’s already a phenomenal park, but I think we can do a lot more in the future to enhance that.”
One modification to Liberty Lake Park will be the addition of a parking lot on part of the recently acquired land to help accommodate large events, Rush said. The property will be evaluated to identify the best location for a parking lot.
Edmund Street Park will have bleachers installed and see picnic shelter improvements, according to town council’s work session report. D. W. Lawhorne, the town of Bedford’s public works director, said a playground will also be installed at Edmund Street Park.
Rush said he and Vice Mayor Timothy Black spoke with some citizens near Edmund Street Park, and the conversations helped decide maintenance projects for that facility.
A footbridge will be added at Town Pond, as well as creating pedestrian access around the water, and grading and trimming overgrown areas.
“The Town Pond… I go by there quite often, and that is used quite regularly by people eating lunch down there, and a lot of people go down there and fish. Somebody’s always down there doing fishing, or picnicking, or just sitting and chilling,” Rush said.
Rush and Lawhorne said the goal is to have park projects completed in less than 12 months.
“It’ll be sooner rather than later,” Rush said.
