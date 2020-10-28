Town of Bedford to expand Liberty Lake Park, improve others

Engineering studies will be done on the newly acquired land parcels to help determine the space’s possible uses, Rush said. Because Bedford County residents also use town-owned Liberty Lake Park, the town will talk with county leaders as conceptual plans are made, he added.

“I’d like to see us be a little more assertive with our park here,” council member Bryan Schley said earlier in October. “We have a wonderful park at Liberty Lake Park. We want to look at a comprehensive plan to provide a venue that people can really be proud of in the town. I think it can be a great tourist attraction, as well as provide a service to the people who live in town that they couldn’t get anywhere else. It’s already a phenomenal park, but I think we can do a lot more in the future to enhance that.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One modification to Liberty Lake Park will be the addition of a parking lot on part of the recently acquired land to help accommodate large events, Rush said. The property will be evaluated to identify the best location for a parking lot.

Edmund Street Park will have bleachers installed and see picnic shelter improvements, according to town council’s work session report. D. W. Lawhorne, the town of Bedford’s public works director, said a playground will also be installed at Edmund Street Park.