BEDFORD — Construction of 47 townhomes on the site of the former Mayberry Drive-In Theater and Diner is proposed in Moneta, a housing project that received the Bedford County Planning Commission’s recommendation of approval Monday.

Joey Dawson, a local contractor, is seeking a special use permit to build the townhomes at 1696 White House Road. The seven-acre parcel formerly was used as the drive-in theater, which received the Bedford County Board of Supervisors’ zoning approval in 2007 and began showing movies the following year. The diner suffered a major fire in April 2015, the business closed and later the site had use as a farmers market.

Russell Nixon, the agent and engineer for the project, said Dawson is into fishing and recognizes Smith Mountain Lake is one of the best tourist attractions in Central Virginia. The property is zoned Agricultural Village and currently used for agricultural purposes, said Abigail Courington, a planner in Bedford County’s department of community development.

Nixon said the site, which is in close proximity to the Downtown Moneta neighborhood on Virginia 122, is situated between the two boat ramps in the area and it is served by public water and sewer. A park for recreational vehicles also is nearby, he said.

“We wanted to do a project that would satisfy not only my client’s needs but Smith Mountain Lake,” Nixon told the commission. “Currently right now in this area of Smith Mountain Lake and Bedford County there’s not a lot of new residential homes being sold. We believe what tourism needs in this area is more housing and we believe that this is going to provide an affordable way of providing homes to folks who need it who are out-of-state or local.”

Nixon said he’s part of a Christian-based fishing organization and one of the biggest complaints he receives is a lack of places to stay around the lake.

“There’s not enough housing, not enough hotels, not enough tourist places for folks to stay, and I believe that this could be a very good way of providing some of that need,” Nixon said.

Marcie Dawson, the applicant’s wife and a local Realtor, said the area is experiencing “historically low” inventory in housing options.

“So looking at that data, that tells us that there’s an overall void there that needs to be filled,” she said to commissioners.

Buyers want lower maintenance, smaller homes and “it’s just not there,” Marcie Dawson said.

“That was our goal for this project — let’s put some affordable housing out there for people,” she said. “The interest rates have spiked and that’s narrowed people’s buying power as well. So if we can get these homes on the market under $300,000, that gives people some good fresh options.”

Dawson’s application states that along with helping with the housing shortage the water and sewer through the site will be extended to White House Road, further helping adjoining properties.

The special use permit request heads to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors for final review.

“It looks to me to be a pretty good, responsible use of the property,” Commissioner John Briscoe said in voicing support.

Nixon said the townhomes would be a mix of single-story and two-story structures. Commissioner Jeff Burdett said he thinks the townhomes would be used primarily as short-term rentals.

“My client’s goal is to sell these. He doesn’t want to rent,” Nixon said. ”What the buyers do with these after he sells them, he’s not going to have any control over that.”

Burdett said he concurs with the need for more available housing inventory in the lake area.

“I would agree it’s very limited,” Burdett said. “If they are doing short-term rentals, which I anticipate, there is an additional revenue source for the county because they have to pay short-term occupancies along with the normal real estate taxes. It’s kind of a win-win.”

Burdett said townhouses are nearly nonexistent in the lake area.

“They don’t come available very quick and when they do they’re gone real quick,” he said.