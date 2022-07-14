Treatment of recent Bedford County library display prompts comments to supervisors

The relocation of a recent Pride Month display of LGBTQ books at a Bedford County library brought multiple residents out to speak at a county Board of Supervisors meeting this week, with several expressing support for the library's display and one saying the display should have been relocated or removed.

When Pride Month — a time federally designated for LGBTQ awareness and activism — kicked off in June, Bedford County public libraries, like other public library systems, added themed displays offering resources related to the LGBTQ+ community, and books with representation of this community.

Before long, the Forest Library branch was targeted by a small number of individuals, some affiliated with a local group that desired to remove or relocate LGBTQ materials. Other Bedford public library branches had Pride Month displays, Debbie Bahouth, chair of the BPLS board of trustees, said in an interview with The News & Advance, but the Forest location was the one that came under fire.

As Pride Month progressed, some opposed to Pride Month and having LGBTQ resources displayed in public libraries campaigned to remove books they thought to be inappropriate or problematic. One course of action encouraged was for someone to check out all LGBTQ-related books and materials from their local public libraries with the intent of not returning them.

Those opposed to the Pride Month displays also pushed for them to be moved to a non-prominent section of a library, or requested the displays be removed altogether.

Bahouth said workers at the Forest library received verbal comments and emails that led to a feeling of being unsafe. Out of concern for the safety of library workers, Bahouth said, the decision was made to move the display from the library’s traditional display location. At the Forest location, displays are set up across from the desk toward the main entrance of the library, visible to those walking in.

Bahouth confirmed all the LGBTQ books on display at the Forest library were checked out by one person and had not been returned for some time. The books eventually came back, but they had all been placed on hold, so were immediately checked out again and remain unavailable.

Never, to Bahouth’s knowledge, have any of Bedford’s public libraries had to move a display for fear of the safety of library workers or faced individuals removing specific materials in this nature. The board and library staff, she said, were dismayed at the aggressive response from what she said was a small group of people.

“We want to continue to provide information to the entire community, as diverse and inclusive as we can,” Bahouth said. “We have always had diverse topics with the display areas. We do not censor or show bias to anything. That is not our purpose; it is not anybody’s individual opinions, as far as the staff, about what should or shouldn’t be displayed. This is a service to the entire community, and that’s what we strive to maintain.”

At Monday's Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting, county resident Donna StClair said taking books from public libraries and not returning them was “a lawsuit waiting to happen,” because those books are public property, funded by taxpayer dollars.

Jessica Scott, another county resident, said she supported displays of special observances at all Bedford public library branches. Libraries have traditionally set up exhibits for federally recognized holidays or awareness initiatives, such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Day or disability awareness.

“According to the Bedford County Public Library website, the objective of displays or exhibits is to provide educational, cultural, informative, and attractive exhibits for public view,” Scott said, citing the online resource. According to the same website, she added, “displays must meet a standard acceptable to the community. An 8.5-by-11 piece of paper with the word ‘pride’ printed in rainbow colors and then just a handful of library books most certainly would meet that standard. Hiding displays isn’t educational. It’s not cultural, or informative.”

Concern over the actions to remove or hide LGBTQ+ materials went beyond the matter of censorship itself. Speakers expressed dismay at what such actions meant to a space supposed to be inclusive, safe, and informational for all.

Elizabeth Mansel, a former special education teacher who also spoke during the meeting, said targeting one minority group — the LGBTQ community in this instance — was a “slippery slope” to targeting still more groups, such as people of color, people with disabilities, or those who do not practice a Christian religion, as if such treatment were acceptable.

As a parent, Mansel said she understood the desire to protect children and acknowledged some topics might be uncomfortable for adults to talk about — but she said the actions shown by those working to remove or censor queer resources taught children that LGBTQ topics were off-limits, period. Lines of communication need to remain open between youth and trusted adults, she said, and anything else only serves to drive young people to seek answers elsewhere.

“Each family is responsible for determining what their children will be exposed to, but it is the responsibility of the public library system to provide a safe and inclusive setting to support all citizens,” Mansel said. “As public servants, your [the board of supervisors’] obligation is to ensure that all citizens, including minorities, are represented equally and no one group is seen of lesser value.”

Citing portions of ALA policy, as well as the Library Bill of Rights, a document derived from the U.S. Constitution, speaker Cindy Younghouse said library exhibits need to be equitable and librarians needed support to follow ALA policy.

ALA policy 53.1.15 states: “The American Library Association stringently and unequivocally maintains that libraries and librarians have an obligation to resist efforts that systematically exclude materials dealing with any subject matter, including gender or sexual orientation. The Association also encourages librarians to proactively support the First Amendment rights of all library users regardless of gender or sexual orientation.”

Mary Katherine Bennett spoke to supervisors at a June 13 meeting about the Pride Month displays in some of the public libraries, saying she wanted to bring the matter to the board’s attention, citing the need to “protect children.”

Bennett, who also attended Monday’s meeting, defended her stance.

“I am not a hateful person,” Bennett said after stating she was part of a local group that another speaker identified as a "religious extremist hate group," referring to the Bedford County Patriots.

She said she just wanted children to be protected and wondered why others seemed to have a problem with that.

Bennett said she and others asked librarians at the Forest location, via emails, phone calls, and in-person conversations, to relocate or remove the Pride Month display.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, a spokesperson with Bedford County Patriots responded to the incident addressed during Monday's board of supervisors meeting, saying: “Concerned members of the Bedford community were made aware of sexually explicit materials being displayed in front of the children’s section at Forest Public Library. Our community came together and respectfully requested all sexual books be moved out of the children’s section. We are grateful that the staff at the Forest Public Library listened to our community and relocated the sexualized books to the adult section.”

Bahouth said the display was not in the children’s section of the Forest library but in the same location that has been used for exhibits as long as anyone can remember, a spot used largely because of the building's layout and space.

James Jones, a 35-year volunteer with the Friends of Bedford County Public Libraries organization, said at the supervisors meeting that libraries are “the most democratic of institutions.” He was troubled by the harassment and threats facing his community’s public libraries from local groups and individuals. Such censorship, he said, has no place in a pluralistic society, and “any group who does not like the book selections presented has no right to deny those books to the rest of the community.”

“Tolerance of others is a sign of a healthy community,” Jones said. “We all need to support our library system, and the professional librarians who staff it. Let them do their job unencumbered by the condemnation of a few. Let our libraries continue to serve us one and all.”