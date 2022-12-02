'Truly a historic figure in Virginia politics': 20 years after exit as House Speaker, Wilkins remains key in local GOP

In the home office of Vance Wilkins Jr., Amherst native and former Virginia Speaker of the House, a framed quote declares “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence.”

It’s a fitting description for the political career of Wilkins, a staunch Republican credited by many for the GOP takeover of the Virginia House of Delegates in the late 1990s.

"You can't outwork Vance Wilkins," William Wegert, an Amherst Republican Committee member, said at a recent GOP meeting on observing Wilkins interacting with voters at recent fall events in Amherst.

As 53rd Speaker of the House, Wilkins was the first Republican since Reconstruction to hold the prestigious position and the first Lynchburg area resident to do so. Wilkins, 86, was first elected to the then-11th House District in 1977 after several previous failed attempts at public office.

In his quarter century in the Virginia General Assembly, most of which he spent representing House District 24, he heavily worked to recruit GOP candidates in turning the tide of the Democratic majority.

Two years after becoming House Speaker, he resigned in 2002 after a sexual harassment scandal rocked the Republican Party at the state level. It’s been 20 years since Wilkins last presided over the state legislature but he remains highly active in politics, serving as chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee.

“I would say he is truly a historic figure in Republican politics and Virginia politics,” Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, said. “The stories of his recruitment are legendary. The quality of people he convinced to run and then win — he’s done it all like no one else before him.”

Politics is in Wilkins’ blood, Peake said.

As a Republican, the blood runs red — how Wilkins likes it.

“The Republican Party is the party that in my estimation is most likely to preserve individual liberty,” Wilkins said. “That’s been my whole goal of my whole life in politics, with individual liberty, so if they are the best that I have, I work with whatever I have and go from there.”

Picking a side

Wilkins, born and raised in Amherst, currently lives within a short distance of his childhood home. His father, S. Vance Wilkins Sr., ran a construction business, Wilkins Construction Co., that his son later took over.

Graduating his hometown high school in 1953, Wilkins received a degree in industrial engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1957 and joined the U.S. Air Force. In construction, he learned to be bridge carpenter, welder, crane operator, concrete finisher and also raised cattle for 25 years.

Though he said he initially never planned on it as a career, his road led to politics. When he got home from the service he didn't like seeing some people burning flags and "trashing the country."

“...I decided if the country was going to hell I was going to get in and do my part and fight,” Wilkins said.

He recalls going to a Democratic meeting and asking why he should join.

“The answer I got was, ‘Buddy, you better stick with the Democrats.' That was good political advice because everyone else was Democrat at the time,” Wilkins said. “That was not an answer that satisfied me.”

Wilkins said he officially became Republican after attending a GOP meeting in Lynchburg where the late J. Kenneth Robinson, who represented Virginia’s 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, was running. At that time, the GOP was in the minority locally, as Wilkins recalls only four people showing up at a mass meeting, a stark contrast to Amherst's current political climate.

Wilkins lost a bid for a county board of supervisors seat in 1963 came up short for the 11th House District seat six year later. The third time was not the charm in 1971 in another failed run for the 11th seat, and two years later he failed to get the nomination for the seat. But he kept at it, determined to secure the seat he swore to himself he would get.

“When I get pissed off, I’m pissed off," he said of his will to keep going.

Wilkins' campaign manager in his pursuit for state office, Lynchburg attorney Joseph Sanzone, was the first person he said he told of his plans to become House Speaker.

“Vance honestly probably saved Virginia in a lot of ways,” Sanzone said. “This was a time when fair-mindedness was not necessarily something that was sought after. It was more raw political power... He had a unified vision of what he wanted.”

One of the first things Wilkins did, Sanzone said, was help pass legislation that allowed courts to award attorney fees for individuals who prevailed in their efforts to fight state regulations. Wilkins also wanted Democrats and Republicans working together to appoint judges, Sanzone said.

“Vance is a very talented and intelligent person,” Sanzone said. “He taught me a lot about how to manage complicated endeavors, is the best way to put it. You have to do that as a lawyer. He was a good businessman, a good manager, and had clear vision.”

Sanzone said he worked a lot with Wilkins during his early political career.

“I enjoyed every minute of it," Sanzone said.

A full-time fight

Wilkins said organization was key in getting elected. He stayed organized upon arriving in Richmond in January 1978, creating a personal system to memorize all the other 99 delegates' names.

He got along with Democrats, some who he played poker with on Wednesday nights alongside Republicans. The late Lacey Putney — a Big Island native, independent and longest-serving delegate in the state legislature’s history — was a mentor to Wilkins.

“Lacey is sharp and he knew his way around better than almost anybody down there,” Wilkins said of his longtime friend and tennis buddy who died in 2017. “He taught me a lot.”

Wilkins recalls also getting along with reporters covering the legislature and couldn't recall any ever falsely quoting him.

“Sometimes they were all too accurate in what they put down because of what I did say,” Wilkins said.

He had much respect for the late John Warner Cook, a Democrat and the House Speaker serving when Wilkins was learning the ropes in Richmond.

“I thought he was a gentleman and a really good fellow,” Wilkins said. “He respected the integrity of the House. He did things by the book, I think, and he was fair. I don’t have any complaints about him."

In 1989, Wilkins ran for minority leader, a role he didn't get but achieved a few years later. He sold his construction business in 1990 and became devoted to state office on a full time basis.

“The state of Virginia was trending in a direction I didn’t like and I’m very conservative,” Wilkins said of his desire to oust Democrats. "They fueled my fire; they helped me do it.”

Becoming House Speaker doubled his workload. In that two-and-a-half-year span, he said, maybe two bills succeeded in the House that he didn’t like. "I ruled by the book," he said of his speakership run.

Wilkins said compromise can be done on certain issues but not crucial ones.

“If you want to take my constitutional rights away I won’t compromise on that,” Wilkins said. “Anything you can work together on, it would be foolish not to. My whole goal was to enhance individual liberty in politics. It was the only reason I was in it and stayed in it.”

Road warrior

According to The News & Advance archives, Wilkins became one of only 17 Republican members in the 100-member of House of Delegates when first elected in 1977. By spring 1993, that number more than doubled to 41 Republicans and was up to 47 two years later.

In a 1993 interview with The News & Advance, Wilkins said he put almost 50,000 miles on his car the previous 16 months driving around the state recruiting and coaching Republican lawmakers. Among recruits were current Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, and former Lynchburg-area state legislator Preston Bryant Jr., who previously was Wilkins’ legislative aide.

One of the first people former Gov. George Allen thanked in his November 1993 election victory was Wilkins, a key figure in that campaign. Allen chose Wilkins to help transition from Democratic to Republican governorship — a passage which had not occurred in the state since 1969. Wilkins also said he had a great working relationship with former Gov. Jim Gilmore.

In January 2000, a busload of supporters from Amherst including county officials, area Republicans and a group of high school students traveled to Richmond to witness Wilkins’ officially becoming House Speaker.

“It’s a historic moment,” then-Amherst County Supervisor Roy Wood said at the time. “It’s a moment that I want to be part of.”

'A sad day'

In the summer of 2002, just more than two years after the Republican Party won a slim 52-seat majority in the House, Wilkins abruptly resigned after a scandal dominated headlines.

In June of that year, The Washington Post reported on allegations that Wilkins made improper sexual advances to a 26-year-old woman in his Amherst district. Wilkins that summer denied the sexual misconduct but acknowledged a $100,000 out-of-court settlement to the woman, a former clerical worker at Wilkins Construction Co.

Bryant, in an article in The News & Advance from June 2002, called Wilkins' resigning as House Speaker "a very sad day, especially for Central Virginia."

“He spent a lifetime building this party,” Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, said, according to The News & Advance in June 2002 when Wilkins resigned. “I think Vance has always tried to do what is best for the party and his decision is best for the state.”

Then-Attorney General Jerry Kilgore said at the time he was sad Wilkins' tenure as it did but was confident Wilkins will stand as "one of Virginia’s most important and visionary figures" when history records his accomplishments.

“He has served the commonwealth well and it’s a sad day," Bob Goodlatte, former U.S. Rep., R-6th, said at the time, adding he felt Wilkins resigning was the right decision.

Wilkins later that summer announced his resignation from the House seat he served for 13 terms, calling it a difficult decision and "time to move on," according to News & Advance archives.

In a Nov. 15 interview of this year, Wilkins said exiting state office was “like getting out of jail” as his life had been consumed for 10 years and he could enjoy himself some. He played much tennis afterward.

After more than a decade removed from public office, Wilkins was tapped as Amherst County Republican Committee chair during President Barack Obama's second term, spurred to get involved again because he didn't like the direction in which the country was heading.

The former Speaker had more fight left.

'A very determined individual'

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, who succeeded Wilkins in the House 24 seat in 2002, said in a statement his predecessor's enduring legacy to the commonwealth is the impact he made at the grassroots level.

“He has fought for conservative values and ideals in alignment with the issues and concerns that were, and remain, critical to constituents, which led to the growth of the Republican Party across Amherst County and the state.”

Del. Wendell Walker, a Republican representing the House 23 district that serves parts of the Lynchburg area, described Wilkins as a hardworking go-getter who rose to the heights of Virginia politics with a “never give up, never quit” mentality and work ethic.

“He is a very determined individual,” Walker said. “When he sets his mind to doing something, that stands. …Politics is in his blood stronger than anyone I’ve ever seen.”

Peake praised Wilkins’ role in grooming leaders within the GOP.

“He’s very good at it,” Peake said. “He gets people organized.”

Walker said Amherst is among the strongest GOP committees in the region, a credit to Wilkins' leadership.

“Whether you like Vance Wilkins or not, he’s a hardnosed, hardheaded individual. That’s what it takes to lead,” Walker said. “He’s certainly done a lot for our party. Hats off to a man who at that age is working hard and winning. He just keeps going and going and going.”

‘Trying to do it right’

After the midterms where Democrats narrowly held the Senate majority in Congress, Wilkins was frustrated in assessing the Republicans' overall performance. He didn't expect the red wave some were calling for.

“I told people to watch out,” Wilkins said. “The Democrats are slick. They’re good. We have the best product. They’ve got the best salesmen.”

Wilkins said he will support whoever gives the GOP the best chance to win in 2024 and Republicans can't afford to lose another presidential election.

When asked if the future is bright for Republicans, he said: “It better be, or it’s not for the country.”

Wilkins said he spends much time in the Amherst GOP chair role because the work needs to be done. “It takes a lot of time to do it right,” Wilkins said. “I’m trying to do it right.”

Though Amherst County leans heavily Republican, Wilkins said he feels membership could be stronger and more grassroots work can be done.

“I tell my people we are just scratching the surface,” Wilkins said.

He has no plans of stepping away from the role of GOP chair any time soon.

“I’m blessed with good health; I’m active,” Wilkins said. “I’ll arm wrestle you if you want to try it."