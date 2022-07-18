Tweedy seeks third term on Lynchburg City Council

After two terms on Lynchburg City Council, at-large City Councilwoman Treney Tweedy has announced her intention to seek a third.

In her previous eight years on council, Tweedy was selected to be mayor of Lynchburg from 2018 to 2020 and vice mayor from 2016 to 2018.

Council is made up of seven members, four of whom represent the city’s four wards and three of whom are chosen at large. This year, all three at-large seats will be on the ballot, with the three highest vote-getters earning four-year terms in those seats.

Tweedy joins incumbent Vice Mayor Beau Wright on the ballot, along with newcomers Patrick Earl, Walter Virgil, Marty Misjuns, Stephanie Reed and Larry Taylor. The latter three were endorsed by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee.

With hopes of gaining a third term to council, Tweedy aims to keep the city moving forward with the two pillars of her campaign: education and local business.

"We have had a lot going on over the past eight years," Tweedy said. "So for me, it's about continuing to move Lynchburg forward. It's about projects that are still out there for completion, and ensuring that post-pandemic ... that the city bounces back as resilient as it can and continue to build on the successes we've had over the past several years."

With much of the final two and a half years of her second term on council being focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and the city's response, Tweedy believed the city "did the best we could do," noting there was "no playbook for how to get through it."

The sitting mayor at the time the pandemic broke out, Tweedy said the city worked hard to help businesses pivot in a time where there was much uncertainty.

Despite the pandemic, several major projects progressed in recent years, including the new Lakeside Drive bridge, downtown utility and revitalization work, and investment in a new police headquarters for the city's department.

The new headquarters, paired with an increase in starting salary for Lynchburg police officers, these developments are signs of strong investments into public safety, a crucial part of keeping the city safe, Tweedy said.

Tweedy believes these things are a part of "how we manage growth as a city," but also how a city manages crises, noting the importance of the Lakeside Drive bridge project was escalated due to strong flooding in 2018.

A big area of focus for Tweedy over the next four years is the city's education system, which she believes should be the city's top priority.

"Public education is an equalizer," Tweedy said. "It's an equalizer for families, neighborhoods, communities and opportunities, and that's why we have to invest in it."

Similar to the city's response to the pandemic, Tweedy credited the school division for navigating the pandemic without a playbook, saying it "opened up doors of opportunity" for things such as remote learning for students who might have not had such a chance previously.

But with several issues facing Lynchburg City Schools, including a recent facilities assessment detailing aging buildings, declining enrollment and staffing shortages, Tweedy believes now, more than ever, is the time to invest in schools.

"When we look at enrollment, there's no question we've had councilmen say, 'Schools are declining in enrollment.' And yes, unfortunately, previous councils and/or eras of council did not want to address any of the issues that affect the deliverance of services, how many buildings you need, how you begin to address shifting demographics in the city and which schools do you close based on where the growth is," Tweedy said.

"And so it takes a council who is willing to tackle those issues and those challenges that face the schools. But it's a collaborative effort."

She also is focused on continuing to push local business, something she believes is extremely vital to the growth of the city.

With the announcement health-products maker KDC/One will close its Lynchburg factory by the end of 2023, leaving about 650 people without jobs, Tweedy said there are about 6,000 job openings in the area that need to be filled.

She stressed anyone in need of career services or employment reach out to Virginia Career Works, a group that helps individuals find jobs in Central Virginia.

In a time of rapidly rising inflation, Tweedy noted council's ability, through the recently passed fiscal year 2023 budget, to give tax breaks in the form of the personal property tax ratio — which allows residents to pay 75% of their assessed vehicle tax bill — as well as a one-time real estate tax rebate.

While she noted several other good things going on in the city, she asked, "We've still got problems to solve, right?"

She is hoping through initiatives such as Bridges to Progress, Lynchburg's initiative to reduce poverty, the city can begin addressing some of those problems in a collaborative way.

"But we cannot work in silos anymore, and that's been a part of what the Bridges to Progress goal was, to not work in silos," she said.

"Our new normal going forward," she said, "has to be a collaboration for impact and change."

Despite disagreements and "passionate debates" on the council dais in recent months, Tweedy said she continues to look at all of the good going on in the city as a sign that work is getting done.

"We can disagree ... but there's no place for rhetoric and there's no place for not getting the job done," Tweedy said.

"At the end of the day, during a pandemic we got a bridge built. At the end of the day, we have a new police headquarters going into place. At the end of the day, we're expected to grow in this community. At the end of the day, we have schools that continue to serve parents and graduate students ...

"So in order to have that base and foundation, it takes seeing a problem and solving that."