Two Lynchburg-area legislators set to play key roles in new push to limit abortions

Following Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for abortions, two Lynchburg-area legislators are poised to play major roles in a renewed effort to limit abortions in Virginia.

The high court's 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturns the landmark 1972 Roe v. Wade decision, won't have an immediate effect in the commonwealth — abortion remains legal during the first two trimesters of pregnancy, or later if doctors believe the patient's life is in danger.

State Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, and Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, were two of four Republican state legislators named Friday by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin as taking the lead in a legislative effort to "build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children."

Youngkin said Friday he wants to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Although Democrats pledged to fight that effort, the governor potentially has the votes in the General Assembly to do it after a Democratic senator, Joe Morrissey, of Richmond, announced support for restricting abortion, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Newman, who represents the senate's 23rd District, said in a statement Friday he is "forever a strong pro-life advocate who believes all life is sacred."

"For the upcoming 2023 General Assembly Session, I will work with the Governor’s Administration and other pro-life legislators to craft a bill that is viable to pass a Democrat-controlled Senate. It will be a major victory to limit abortions in Virginia to 15 weeks of gestation. I invite both Democrats and Republicans to join the Governor in taking this clear step toward protecting children and their mothers," Newman said in his statement.

Byron, who represents the House's 22nd District, said in a statement to The News & Advance she "will be on the front lines of that effort fighting to protect the unborn."

"As a mother and a grandmother, I am overjoyed by today’s Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade. As a lawmaker who has fought throughout her career to protect innocent human life, this is the day I’ve been praying for. Now, the hard work of crafting legislation that can be passed by the General Assembly begins," Byron said.

Byron said she was honored to be chosen by Youngkin to lead on this issue.

"Senator Newman’s proposal is an excellent one, which I would support. There are many other measures that would protect life I would support as well," she said.

"With over six months to go before the regular session convenes in January 2023, I will be working diligently to craft and support legislative initiatives protecting life. Mindful of the challenges we face in gaining support from enough legislators to pass both the Republican-majority House and the Democrat-majority Senate, some of our focus necessarily must be on what measures can be approved in both chambers."

Youngkin also named state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, and Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, among those who he hopes will join "in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward."

"I've asked them to do the important work needed and be prepared to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January," Youngkin said.

Youngkin told The Washington Post while he favors the 15-week limit, setting the cutoff at 20 weeks might be necessary to achieve consensus. He also told the newspaper he supports exceptions for rape, incest and cases where the life of the mother is at risk.

Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates. Democrats currently hold a 21-19 majority in the Virginia Senate, though Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican, would be able to cast a vote breaking any 20-20 ties.

All 100 state House seats and all 40 state Senate are up for election next year.

Democratic Party of Virginia Chair Susan Swecker said in a statement that Virginia Democrats "are 100% deeply committed to protecting Virginians' right to an abortion — and ensuring that the Commonwealth will not be pushed back to the restrictions of the 1950s when it comes to women's equality."

"We will fight every single effort put forward by Governor Youngkin and Republican leadership to criminalize abortion in the Commonwealth and will ensure that Virginia remains a safe haven for reproductive rights," Swecker said.

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, who represents the 22nd District, said he believes Friday's ruling is "a well-reasoned decision" and said abortion rights should be determined on a state-by-state basis.

With the current Democratic majority in the state Senate, Peake said there is zero chance of an outright abortion ban in the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session. But, he said he is optimistic a restriction on abortions after a certain period of time can be reached.

Peake said the 50-year process to get to this point drives home the importance of presidential elections and Supreme Court appointments.

“It has taken a long time to get the right justices in place,” Peake said.

Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, representing Virginia’s 23rd House District, said the 2023 session in the General Assembly will be a pivotal moment for the state’s future.

“I am committed to working with my colleagues and Governor Youngkin to take the necessary steps to protect the sanctity of human life,” Walker said. “This is a win for life, and more than ever, we need to pray for our nation.”

He said he understands the anger many are feeling across the country from Friday’s ruling.

“As a person of faith, it’s also an answer to prayer,” Walker said.

Elsewhere, reactions to Friday's high court decision varied.

Lynchburg resident Lauren Barnes — sexuality educator with Sex Ed for You, a reproductive and maternal health advocate, and mother to a daughter — said she is "devastated by the decision made today by SCOTUS."

"To withhold life-saving procedures from a person is inhumane," she said. "To do so without mandated comprehensive sexuality education, attainable and equitable maternal health care, paid parental leave, and early childhood education is sickening. This issue affects us all. Every one of us."

For now, Barnes noted, abortion is legal in Virginia, and she called on residents to educate themselves and their children on the ruling and the options they may have for birth control, as well as connect with organizations doing advocacy work in Virginia.

"Regardless of whether abortion is outlawed in the Commonwealth of Virginia, our clinics will be flooded with residents from bordering states seeking emergent care, thereby placing a greater demand on services that are already difficult for many to acquire," she said. "Keep in mind that gas prices are at an all-time high and the financial burden of traveling to another state is simply unattainable for many."

Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst County branch of the NAACP, said the ruling sends the wrong message and only adds to the “vicious cycle” of systematic inequalities for women and other groups.

“We value our gun rights more than women’s rights,” Witt said. “That’s pretty much where we are, say no more. It’s a sad day."

Liberty University School of Law Dean Morse Tan said the arguments of the case were simple and clear.

“Even those who agreed with the holding of Roe and [Planned Parenthood v. Casey, another landmark Supreme Court case on abortion] ... the more honest ones are able to acknowledge the weaknesses and the poor reasoning that was there,” Tan said.

Tan said the leak of a draft opinion in the case in May, which showed a 5-4 ruling, seemed to be an attempt to potentially intimidate the justices from going with the indicated majority.

“That indicated majority has stood, and so none of the five justices were able to be intimidated away from where they stood when the draft opinion was leaked,” Tan said.

Vincent Vecera, associate professor of political science at Randolph College, said the main surprise Friday was Associate Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion, which among other things said the Supreme Court should reconsider its positions on contraceptives.

With this concurrence, Vecera said Thomas believes the court is willing to go considerably further.

“The court seems to be comfortable taking a very, very extreme position,” Vecera said.

Liberty University President Jerry Prevo weighed in on the Dobbs ruling, saying, "For nearly 50 years, Liberty University students, faculty, and staff have prayed, volunteered, and advocated for the life of mothers and their unborn babies. The Liberty student body has led the way and marched year after year, prayed on the steps of the Supreme Court, and committed their lives to pro-life causes."

U.S. Rep. Bob Good, who represents the 5th Congressional District and is a Campbell County resident, said in a statement Friday the Supreme Court "had the moral courage and constitutional conviction to throw Roe v. Wade where it belongs on the ash heap of history."

“The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the constitutional responsibility of our elected representatives to act on the issue of life. Republicans in Congress must now be asked if they will truly commit to protecting all life from the moment of conception," Good said.

Good's Democratic opponent in this November's election, Josh Throneburg, of Charlottesville, called Friday's ruling "a heartbreaking decision for so many people, and let’s be clear: it will do nothing to end abortion in this country. It will only make it more dangerous.

"Also, 'pro-life' legislators and judges are happy to pass laws banning abortion, but they won’t lift a finger to help nurture children and families once they’re born," Throneburg said via his campaign's official Twitter account. "Ban abortion? Sure! Paid leave, health care, universal preschool, living wages, formula, school lunch? Silence."

Staff writers Justin Faulconer, Shannon Kelly, Rodney Robinson Jr. and Rachael Smith contributed to this report.