Two newcomers vie for Timberlake District supervisor seat

He hopes to ensure the representative sitting on the board would give Timberlake residents a voice and represent their "wants and needs" at a local level.

Gillett, a retired nurse and president of the Timberlake Homeowners Association, said her work within the Timberlake neighborhood has driven her to seek even more involvement in local politics.

She and her family have been living in the county off and on since 1984 and moved into the Timberlake neighborhood in 2005. There, she made it her mission to take on a decades-old issue that has plagued the community since the 1990s — the formation of a Timberlake Watershed Improvement District that could accrue the means and funds to dredge Timber Lake. This is an ongoing effort to save the lake from decades of damage and compounded sedimentation.

After years of work, the dredging process is currently underway, and through that experience — both the complicated process and hefty pay-off — Gillett said she was driven to see if she could "make a difference at the next level."

Gillett worked as a nurse for 35 years, and has since retired. But this November, Gillett, her husband and another business partner recently bought the Timberlake Tavern in the district and, as new business owners, are working to restore the event center to its full potential.