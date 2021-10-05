Two-way traffic conversation on Church Street delayed

The scheduled conversion of Church Street to two-way traffic has been delayed until Oct. 15 due to inclement weather.
Initially, the conversation was slated for Oct. 8.
According to a news release Tuesday from the city, the purpose for restoring two-way traffic is multifaceted, and the "all-encompassing factor" is to create a downtown environment that is more comfortable for pedestrians.
On Oct. 6, for one day only, the intersection of Church and 5th streets will be reduced to a single lane of traffic to allow crews to install a new traffic signal.
Beginning Oct. 11 through Oct. 15, two-way conversion work will resume, and motorists should expect minor delays as centerline striping will be completed under a single lane of traffic. Parking spaces will be coned-off between 5th and Washington streets on the north side for the line painting, and then contractors will move to the south side.
Message boards and signage will be posted around the city.
The conversion of Church Street, from 5th Street to Washington Street, follows the return of two-way traffic on Main Street in July and is in accordance with the 2040 Downtown Master Plan adopted by Lynchburg City Council in November 2018.
For the first time in almost 70 years, Main Street is officially open to two-way traffic.