Uncontested incumbents run for Lynchburg constitutional officer seats in November

Harrison, 42, was first elected commonwealth's attorney in 2017 and began her prosecution career with the Lynchburg office in 2006. In 2015, she was promoted to deputy commonwealth's attorney and then chief deputy in 2017. When her term began in January 2018, she was the first woman to ever serve in the role in Lynchburg.

Like Nuckles, she said she loves her role in the city. She said she is passionate about advocating for victims of crimes, helping the public and creating a stronger, safer community.

Many of Harrison's goals for reelection are the similar to those she ran on in 2017 — such as doing the office's "main job" of prosecuting crime effectively, as well as making sure justice is "fairly and equally applied." She wants to work toward crime prevention, breaking cycles of domestic violence and drug addiction, and helping those who are willing to work for rehabilitation.

She also seeks to increase transparency, work with the office's community partners and find innovative ways to prosecute violent crimes and drive down the spike that the city has seen this year.

Other goals include forming a behavioral health docket in the Lynchburg General District Court and increasing staffing in the office.