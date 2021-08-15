Uncontested incumbents run for Lynchburg constitutional officer seats in November

Four incumbent are seeking reelection in uncontested races for Lynchburg constitutional officer seats this November.
Lynchburg voters can expect to see the commissioner of the revenue, commonwealth's attorney, sheriff and treasurer on the ballot Nov. 2, and a slew of familiar names.
Some, such as Commissioner of the Revenue Mitchell Nuckles, have been serving in the role for decades, while others, such as Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison and Sheriff Don Sloan, are seeking their second term. Treasurer Robert Bailey was first elected in a special election in May 2016, and ran again the next year.
Nuckles, 59, was appointed in October 1991 after his predecessor retired, and he won the subsequent election in 1992.
He started with the office in 1990 as an auditor. He said he has loved his job over the last 30 years, which combines the accounting aspect of his work with direct engagement with Lynchburg citizens, the part of his job he "likes more than anything."
The Commissioner of the Revenue's office assesses all local taxes, except the real estate tax, enforces state and local tax laws and assists taxpayers with filing, among other duties. About $85 million in revenue flows through the office each year.
Nuckles said his No. 1 mission is providing service to the citizens while continuing to expand online services and create even greater accessibility for city residents.
Harrison, 42, was first elected commonwealth's attorney in 2017 and began her prosecution career with the Lynchburg office in 2006. In 2015, she was promoted to deputy commonwealth's attorney and then chief deputy in 2017. When her term began in January 2018, she was the first woman to ever serve in the role in Lynchburg.
Like Nuckles, she said she loves her role in the city. She said she is passionate about advocating for victims of crimes, helping the public and creating a stronger, safer community.
Many of Harrison's goals for reelection are the similar to those she ran on in 2017 — such as doing the office's "main job" of prosecuting crime effectively, as well as making sure justice is "fairly and equally applied." She wants to work toward crime prevention, breaking cycles of domestic violence and drug addiction, and helping those who are willing to work for rehabilitation.
She also seeks to increase transparency, work with the office's community partners and find innovative ways to prosecute violent crimes and drive down the spike that the city has seen this year.
Other goals include forming a behavioral health docket in the Lynchburg General District Court and increasing staffing in the office.
With more strain on existing staff — a workload that is buoyed by the rise in violent crime, the increased complexity of cases due to the nature of evidence and changes in the law, like unfunded mandates handed down from the general assembly that impact local legal systems — Harrison said the office needs the manpower to deal with it.
Sheriff Don Sloan also hopes to use the next four years to maintain his department's level of service, focusing on building community relationships, and continuing to expand the office's programming.
Among these programs is Lynchburg Project Lifesaver, which uses tracking technology for people with conditions such as Alzheimer's that may cause them to wander from home and become lost. Though it is a longstanding program supported by the office, recent grant money and other fundraising allows them to operate it at no cost to its users.
Sloan, 62, was sworn in as sheriff in March 2017 following the early retirement of former Sheriff Ron Gillispie and was first elected in November 2017. He has been with the sheriff's office for more than 19 years, beginning in 2002 as chief deputy sheriff.
Among the duties of the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office are courtroom security, civil process service and transportation of any defendant or witness being held in a correctional facility outside of Lynchburg.
Sloan spoke about the office's partnerships with organizations such as One Community, One Voice — a collaboration between area law enforcement and faith leaders — and the White Rock Cemetery, which sheriff's deputies help to maintain and, recently, have assisted in securing funding for its upkeep.
As well as continuing to provide the "highest level of service and safety for our courts," Sloan wants to continue implementing training of all the office staff, specifically in critical incident training, which allows them to better deal with individuals facing mental or psychological emergencies.
With a focus on community building, he stressed the importance of supporting and encouraging elementary school children through positive interactions with law enforcement, letting them feel seen and heard by officers.
"They are our future," Sloan said. "They are the future leaders of our community."
Bailey, 63, is seeking reelection to the position of treasurer after more than five years in the role, and said he hopes to bring greater accessibility to the office, elevating it to be more "effective and efficient," and creating opportunities for greater visibility.
Bailey had an accounting practice in Lynchburg for more than 30 years, and has enjoyed his time in his role.
Among its duties, the treasurer's office primarily collects state tax payments for the city, as well as issues juror's checks, distributes state cigarette stamps and collects sheriff's office fees.
Under Bailey's leadership, the office achieved accreditation last year, and implemented a DMV select program in its offices downtown, which is a service in which local governments and private entities contract with the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide select transactions in a secure environment.
Though COVID-19 did halt the program, it's an example of the kind of visibility and greater engagement he wants to continue to pursue, he said.
Each candidate voiced a deep affection for the city itself and a desire to serve its residents. Sloan called it a "city that has the heart of a small town."
"I want to be a part of the solution to see our city move forward in the future, and be better for everybody," Sloan said. "For my family and yours."
Harrison said from her first interview with the commonwealth's attorney's office, her connection to Lynchburg immediately clicked. Like each of the other candidates, she said she looks forward to serving and continuing working to better the community.
"It’s a special place," Harrison said. "It’s a really nice city with a lot of amenities, growing on a good trajectory, and I hope to do my part to help Lynchburg continue to grow in that positive path.”