UPDATE: Lynchburg-area legislators appear to be safe despite protests and lockdown in Washington, D.C.

"... [W]e were close enough to see people being tear-gassed. No one in our group was hurt or arrested," Ballowe said.

Ballowe said his group spent most of its time on the Ellipse, listening to political speeches, before marching to the Capitol building and splitting into smaller groups. By the time Ballowe arrived at the Capitol, he said he could see protestors gathered on the Capitol steps, which he estimated were 300 to 400 feet beyond the established barricades.

"I’m really at a loss at how people managed to breach both the barricade and the building," Ballowe said. "Maybe there wasn't enough police presence."

Ballowe said he did not condone storming the Capitol, but he could understand protestors' frustrations at not being allowed access "to their building."

"If they broke the law they should bear the consequences. I think most of the people on our bus ... we didn't come down here with any idea we were going to change the outcome [of the election]," Ballowe said. "For most of us it was sending a message as a nation we have exceeded the tolerance level we have for shenanigans in elections."