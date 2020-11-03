UPDATE: Smooth process, high turnout seen at Lynchburg-area polling places

At New London Academy in Bedford County, 477 people had cast ballots by 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The precinct is on track to have one of its highest voter turnouts ever, said precinct chief Bill Beach. Beach expected more than 80% turnout of the precinct's registered voters. About half the precinct voted early or by mail, he added.

"If we do what I think we're going to do for the rest of the day, it will be one of the highest turnouts that we've ever had," Beach said. "I think we could be 85% to 88%. That's a lot for registered voters. The voters have come very well prepared and knowledgeable of what to do."

Tori Gallagher, 26, voted for the first time ever. Her young daughter went with her to experience the process.

"It's pretty exciting!" Gallagher said. "Having our little girl, the future is very important for us and what's ahead for her."

Dexter Gaines, 58, came from Lynchburg to hand out sample Republican ballots to voters outside New London Academy. Gaines was volunteering in support of Delegate Kathy Byron. He said he wanted to help as many voters as possible to be informed when making their decision at the polls.