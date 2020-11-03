UPDATE: Voting in Lynchburg area seems smooth, steady so far

UPDATE, 10 A.M.: By 9:18 a.m., 372 voters in Bedford County's 404th precinct had cast their ballots at the Forest Recreation Center. More than half the precinct's registered voters voted early this year, said Mary Ruth Davis, precinct chief, an estimated 1,300 of 2,000 registered. Never in her four years of poll working had she seen such a high number of early voters.

Some first-time voters were in their 70s and 80s, Davis said. According to her, some older first-time voters said they had not considered an election so important before but this year they felt compelled to participate.

Outside, Mary Jane Lowe of Forest, a volunteer with a local Republican party group, handed out sample Republican ballots to voters. Her primary motivation for being involved was her grandchildren, she said.

"I'm desperate for this country to be safe and for them to have a future," Lowe said. "This is probably the most important election of my lifetime so far."

Amy Carrick Chernova, of Forest, cast her ballot on United States soil for the first time in 20 years after living abroad in Paris, London and Moscow, where she voted at U.S. embassies.

"There's only one vision that I hope for this country, and that's peace," she said. "This is an important election. There is a lot at stake."