UPDATE: Voting in Lynchburg area seems smooth, steady so far

UPDATE, 10 A.M.: By 9:18 a.m., 372 voters in Bedford County's 404th precinct had cast their ballots at the Forest Recreation Center. More than half the precinct's registered voters voted early this year, said Mary Ruth Davis, precinct chief, an estimated 1,300 of 2,000 registered. Never in her four years of poll working had she seen such a high number of early voters.
Some first-time voters were in their 70s and 80s, Davis said. According to her, some older first-time voters said they had not considered an election so important before but this year they felt compelled to participate.
Outside, Mary Jane Lowe of Forest, a volunteer with a local Republican party group, handed out sample Republican ballots to voters. Her primary motivation for being involved was her grandchildren, she said.
"I'm desperate for this country to be safe and for them to have a future," Lowe said. "This is probably the most important election of my lifetime so far."
Amy Carrick Chernova, of Forest, cast her ballot on United States soil for the first time in 20 years after living abroad in Paris, London and Moscow, where she voted at U.S. embassies.
"There's only one vision that I hope for this country, and that's peace," she said. "This is an important election. There is a lot at stake."
Election official Karen Lanman said the main difference in voting during a pandemic was mask wearing, social distancing and frequent sanitizing. Voters all complied with the health guidelines, she said.
Lanman has volunteered as an election official for 10 years, since returning from living in China where citizens have less freedom and political voice, she said.
Brad Bullock, 63, professor of sociology at Randolph College, was at St. Paul’s Tuesday passing out informational flyers about the proposed constitutional amendment regarding a redistricting commission.
Bullock said he has been visiting polls on election day to chat with voters for about 15 years.
“Voting is the most basic thing we do as citizens,” he said. “If we don’t exercise that right, we may lose it.”
Today, he said, many voters have been polite and engaging.
“It’s gone off without a hitch,” he said.
Florence Smith, 74, voted around 8 a.m. and said it took only a few minutes.
Smith said she’s been voting since she was 18 and was proud to vote today.
“I knew who I was going to vote for because I vote for policy, not hate,” Smith said.
Bill Worley, assistant chief officer at the St. Paul’s precinct, said things have been going smoothly this morning.
“It’s been steady,” he said. “Not overwhelming, but steady. We had a line at the beginning. The voters have been really good to work with and friendly.”
Worley said he has been volunteering as a poll worker since around 2013.
EARLIER: Lynchburg resident Kevin Kessler, 46, was first in line to vote at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church downtown.
At 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, the sun hadn’t risen, but more than 10 Lynchburg residents already were braving the chill morning air as they waited for the polling place to open at 6 a.m. By the time the doors opened, more than 50 people were in line to vote.
“I had hoped to be here at 5:30, but I was dragging my feet a little this morning,” Kessler said.
Kessler said he enjoys getting up early on Election Day to vote in person and this year is no different.
“It’s my civic duty,” he said.
Just before 7 a.m., the once-50-person line at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was reduced to a handful.
It took Gerald Stroman, 48, less than 15 minutes to vote.
“I just feel like we need a change,” he said. “Every vote counts, I just had to do my part.”
Stroman said not much was different this year, aside from the mask and social distancing requirements.
After the first hour of voting, more than 160 people had cast their ballots at St. Paul’s. More than 12 have dropped off their ballots outside the polling place.
Like other polling places in Virginia, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is open for voting until 7 p.m.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-60s.
At 6 a.m., the lines ran inside and outside Rustburg Elementary School as voters were eager to be among the first to cast their ballots Tuesday.
Doug Roakes showed up at 5:45 a.m. to begin passing out information about 5th congressional district candidate Bob Good but said he voted early.
When asked why, he replied, “Because of this line. And I knew this line would be big and it’s big.”
The line indicated to Roakes that this year especially, people want their opinions heard. He hopes that peace can be restored after the election.
He said his biggest concern this year is abortion.
“I support children and I support unborn children. This year may be the opportunity to do away with abortion,” he said.
Billy Lawrence has voted for the past 30-plus years since he was 19, and this year was no different. On crutches Tuesday morning, he made his way inside the gym at Rustburg Elementary School to cast his vote.
He said there were no issues in particular he was concerned about this year with the election. He just always likes to come out to vote.
“That’s just what I always do, I come up here on the day,” he said.
Lawrence arrived at 5:45 am and was out the door to his car by 6:25 am.
“The line wrapped twice around the gym but it moved quickly,” he said.
Most voters practiced social distancing and were wearing a mask at the precinct.
Ken Jennings, election officer at the Three Forks Precinct at New Chapel Baptist Church in Rustburg, said there was a surge of nearly 150 people between 6 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.
“More than I’ve ever seen at this precinct,” he said. “The working-class people in this precinct tend to stop here first before heading to work but the parking lot at 6 a.m. was full. I’ve never seen that before.”
Jennings has worked at the precinct, which has about 1,980 registered voters, for eight years.
In a presidential election year, the precinct typically sees about 70% turnout, he said.
He said he thinks people living in a rural community tend to like voting in person.
One man came in just to make sure his absentee ballot had been counted.
“It’s been a really good process so far this morning,” he said. “These folks are just good people.”
