Virginia AG condemns 'cowards' in tour of vandalized Lynchburg pregnancy center

Nearly three weeks after the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was vandalized in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares stopped in Lynchburg on Wednesday to tour the facility and to condemn those he called "cowards" who carried out an act of "political violence."

"There is no place for political violence in this society, on the left or the right and anywhere," Miyares said, standing inside one of the wings of the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center. "So I condemn that and I know the governor condemns that unequivocally."

Overnight June 24 to June 25, four people smashed windows and doors, as well as spray-painted graffiti on the pregnancy center's building at 3701 Old Forest Road in Lynchburg, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release that included security camera images and video.

Police responded at about 10:40 a.m. June 25. The four suspects are still wanted.

"What happened here, were individuals that decided to intimidate and terrorize the very, very best of Virginia," Miyares said about the actions that took place that night. "The people that did this are the worst of Virginia. The people that help struggling women are the best of Virginia."

Amid the graffiti sprayed overnight were the words "Jane's Revenge," the name of an abortion-rights group that, after the leaked Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade, promised a "night of rage" if the case was overturned.

In a June 30 blog post on its website, the group took credit for the destruction and vandalism at Blue Ridge, saying in the post, "We smashed out their windows, and vandalized their building with slogans and imagery ranging from coat hangers to 'vote blue lol.' The ground in front of their now smashed front door reads 'if abortion ain’t safe you ain’t safe.'"

Miyares, when asked whether or not his office has received tips or worked in conjunction with other offices of attorneys general, said, "Candidly, we are trying to determine if some of these groups are nothing more than a Twitter handle, and which groups are actually organized."

The attorney general said there is an ongoing investigation into the matter and declined to offer further remarks about the group.

During his stop, Miyares took a tour of the crisis pregnancy center. He said he felt "obligated to come here" to make sure the center knows they have his and Gov. Glenn Youngkin's backing.

In regards to preventing similar events from happening in the future, Miyares said the state has a national security grant of about $1.3 million, which private, faith-based groups like Blue Ridge can apply for.

He also noted any crisis pregnancy center can reach out to local law enforcement and receive a security evaluation of the property. They can then use that grant money to "enhance security" at their locations.

In recent months, Planned Parenthood has criticized such pregnancy centers, calling them "fake clinics" and saying they "scare, shame, or pressure you out of getting an abortion, and to tell lies about abortion, birth control, and sexual health."

The attorney general on Wednesday called out U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who wants to "close down every crisis pregnancy center in the country," according to Miyares.

"Whether you're pro-life or pro-choice, the idea that somebody would argue that using the power of the federal government to shut down a crisis pregnancy center should give every American pause," he said.

"That is a sobering moment. This is a private charity doing private work."

In the wake of the vandalism, the center has shared on its Facebook page the amount of support it has received in the form of donations, both in terms of money and physical donations, like diapers and other baby supplies.

"You talk to those who have been through crisis pregnancy centers and they'll often say that it's like a life preserver in a storm, and they're desperate," Miyares said.

"And you and your staff, you're those life preservers," he said to Susan Campbell, the executive director of the center, "so I want to thank you for that incredible work."