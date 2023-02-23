A bill that paves the way for a new 90-bed nursing home facility on a portion of the shuttered Central Virginia Training Center property in Amherst County received the Virginia Senate's unanimous approval this week.

Senate Bill 1452 now heads to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for final approval, said Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, the bill's chief sponsor.

"I have every confidence the governor will sign this and it will go into law," Newman said in a phone interview Wednesday.

The bill directs the state health commissioner to accept and review applications for a new 90-bed nursing home, which Newman said will meet a need for the Lynchburg area. The beds can be transferred by the commonwealth upon sale of the property.

CVTC, a state-owned campus of more than 300 acres and dozens of buildings on Colony Road in Madison Heights, served residents with disabilities and medical needs for more than a century. The site closed in 2020.

Exactly two years after the last remaining resident was relocated, the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance in early April presented a master plan to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors that outlines a vast mix of commercial, industrial and residential uses, including converting some existing buildings for economic development.

Newman said he brought the bill forward after the Virginia Department of General Services informed him the CVTC site's value was $12 million in the negative. A cluster of newer buildings known as the Lower Rapidan essentially is set up to operate as a nursing home or assisted living facility, he said.

In December, Newman announced the commonwealth settled $19 million in outstanding debt on those newer buildings. Newman said he is highly pleased the measure passed the Senate and the goal is to get the property out of a negative balance and into the black.

"A lot of eyes have been on this," Newman said of efforts to get the CVTC site toward positive cash flow.

Newman hopes bids can come in for the planned nursing home as soon as this summer. The state must make sure performance bonds are in place and work with Amherst County to eliminate tipping fees at its landfill for debris from demolished CVTC buildings.

Newman said most of the buildings on the CVTC campus are in poor shape and need to be torn down for large-scale redevelopment to move forward. He said he would prefer the state hold onto the property long enough to secure a buyer to tackle tearing down the buildings over fast-tracking an arrangement that doesn't have that crucial component.

CVTC formerly was Amherst County's largest employer and area stakeholders have emphasized a priority in making the property once again an economic engine for jobs and tax revenue.

"I just hope we've done enough," Newman said. "This is everything we can think of so far."

Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, said the certificate of public need provision in the legislation is an added incentive to potential developers.

"I am grateful for all of the work Senator Newman has done to lead the fight to revitalize the CVTC property," Peake said Wednesday. "There is a vast shortage of nursing home beds and getting this bill through the Senate can help our elderly population and CVTC."