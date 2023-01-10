Walker talks elected school board legislation, announces reelection campaign

Ahead of returning to Richmond for the opening of the 2023 Virginia General Assembly, Virginia Del. Wendell Walker has filed a bill that would provide a different path for the residents of Lynchburg to potentially elect their school board.

Walker, R-Lynchburg, has proposed legislation that would give any Virginia locality's governing body, such as Lynchburg City Council, the ability to seek a referendum to change the locality's school board from appointed to elected.

Currently, seeking such a referendum requires a petition with signatures from at least 10% of a locality's registered voters; Lynchburg has nearly 56,000.

In an interview with The News & Advance on Tuesday, Walker gave more details on that bill and one other regarding elected school boards that he will carry into the upcoming General Assembly session, which convenes Wednesday.

"What I want to do is make sure that it allows the governing bodies ... to be able to petition the circuit court of that locality — in our case, the City of Lynchburg — so they have that option," Walker said of one of his bills, HB 1574. "People of the city want to have an elected school board and this is just another way of going about it."

Walker said his bill was not pushed to the forefront by last November's at-large city council elections, which saw Republicans gain a 5-2 majority on council after candidates campaigned, in part, on a pledge to change Lynchburg's school board to an elected body.

On council, four members — Mayor Stephanie Reed, Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi and At-large Councilors Larry Taylor and Martin Misjuns — have signed the "Lynchburg Pledge," which Faraldi issued, calling for support of legislation to bring an elected school board to Lynchburg. The other Republican on council, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson, has said he supports appointing members to the board who are going to "address the issues" in the schools.

Rather, Walker said his bills have been in the works over the last year, and a desire to return parents' rights to education has been the main reasoning behind pushing the issue forward.

Walker said there are only about a dozen localities in the commonwealth that still have an appointed school board. Lynchburg is one; the four counties surrounding Lynchburg — Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell — have elected school boards.

"I said, 'Wait, something's not right here," Walker said. "Gov. [Glenn] Youngkin has made schools a very important part of his agenda, which I definitely support. But the closer we've taken a look at the school issues and ... finding out all of the parents that now are rising up and saying, 'We want more choices, or more options to be involved.'"

Walker's HB 1574 would allow the governing body of any Virginia locality to file a petition with its circuit court, asking that a referendum be held on the question of whether the members of the locality's school board should be elected directly by the voters.

If the bill passes, Lynchburg City Council could adopt a resolution requesting the referendum be placed on the ballot in the following November election, potentially even this year.

Walker's other bill related to elected school boards — HB 1576 — establishes the timelines of ensuing elections of the school board members, but he cautioned there are several moving parts on the backend of that process.

The delegate's focus, for now, is just ensuring HB 1574 becomes law on July 1.

"I'm just working on getting it passed here, which I think we can because it's not a political issue," Walker said. "I think it's more about the democracy, and since so many localities already have elected school boards, I don't know of any reason it couldn't get passed."

In addition to recently putting forth this legislation, Walker announced in a news release Tuesday his candidacy for the newly drawn 52nd House District, seeking to be sent by voters back to Richmond for a third term.

The delegate has represented the majority of the new 52nd District in the House of Delegates since he was first elected in 2019, which now covers the entirety of the City of Lynchburg and a portion of Campbell County.

Districts were redrawn during the 2022 redistricting that followed the U.S. Census. Originally elected to represent the old 23rd District, Walker now is a candidate in the new 52nd District.

All 40 seats in Virginia's House of Delegates and all 100 seats in Virginia's Senate are up for election this year. Election Day is Nov. 7.

"It has been an honor to represent the great people of the 23rd District in the House of Delegates over the past three years. I have been humbled by the support and trust that has been placed in me to represent our community by the citizens of Central Virginia," Walker said in a news release.

"Although the district lines may have changed," Walker said, "my commitment to the people has not. I will never stop fighting for the citizens of Central Virginia and our shared, conservative principles."

Walker's reelection campaign announcement comes on the eve of the convening of the 2023 General Assembly, where Walker said in the news release he will be "sponsoring legislation focused on parental rights, public safety, deregulation and making government more efficient in the Commonwealth of Virginia."