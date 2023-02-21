A bill sponsored by Virginia Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, to strengthen the penalties of calling in a false threat to law enforcement — aka "swatting" — has passed both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly.

House Bill 1572 was approved 40-0 in the Senate on Tuesday; the House passed it 92-6 earlier this month.

HB 1572 updates language in the state code to say, "Any person who knowingly reports, or causes another to report in reliance on intentionally false information provided by such person, a false emergency communication to any emergency personnel that results in an emergency response is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor."

A Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

The bill also states any person who makes such a threat that results in any person suffering "serious bodily injury" would be guilty of a Class 6 felony, and any threat resulting in death would be punishable as a Class 5 felony.

A Class 6 felony carries one to five years in prison and up to $2,500 in fines, while a Class 5 felony carries prison time of one to 10 years and up to $2,500 in fines.

The bill, Walker said Tuesday in an interview with The News & Advance, "sends a message" that Richmond can come together on some matters of public safety.

"You know there are things that we can agree on ... as far as legislators, and especially when it comes to harming students in school and public safety. We all agree on this," Walker said.

"It doesn't matter whether it's a Republican bill or Democrat bill. It's a public safety bill protecting our community."

Walker said he was happy to see the felony classification in the case of bodily harm or death and added under his bill, the individual calling in the threat would be financially responsible for first responder resources deployed on the call.

"I don't think people understand the extent of what law enforcement has to do when these threats are called in," Walker said.

Swatting has become a bigger issue for law enforcement agencies in recent years, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said in November.

Swatting is the act of making a hoax communication to 911, or even to a private citizen who then communicates the false information to 911, regarding a threat to human life with the intent to draw law enforcement response, which could potentially involve a SWAT team — hence the name.

At the time, Zuidema said he and several law enforcement departments across the commonwealth were hoping to "solidify this law a little bit more and give some additional options" for prosecution in the event of a swatting attempt.

The item was among several priorities on the City of Lynchburg's 2023 legislative agenda.

Walker said he had conversations with Lynchburg police, in addition to several other nearby localities law enforcement offices prior to putting the bill in.

An example of swatting in Lynchburg was the September 2022 lockdown at E.C. Glass High School, where a threat was phoned in from outside of the state against the school, resulting in an hours long lockdown.

Similarly, students at E.C. Glass were held on lockdown for most of the school day on Jan. 25 for a threat made against the principal. A teenager was arrested the same day in Lynchburg and charged with using profane, threatening or indecent language over the telephone.

On that very same day, Walker was on the floor in Richmond presenting his bill to the House.

"I said, 'You guys, you know Lynchburg's E.C. Glass High School is in lockdown while I'm presenting this bill. So this is the exact reason I'm down here, is to try to prevent any future disturbances at schools,'" Walker said Tuesday.

With the bill now only needing Gov. Glenn Youngkin's signature, Walker said he is "excited" that word will go out to law enforcement and school divisions that "we're not going to tolerate any more young people calling in bomb threats ... or anything that would cause harm to students in schools.

"They're not going to get off with a little slap on the hand," he added.