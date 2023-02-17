Two bills sponsored by Virginia Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, that would have provided a new path for how residents of Lynchburg could potentially change their school board to being elected instead of appointed were killed Friday in the Senate.

House Bills 1574 and 1576 were defeated in the Senate 11-27 and 19-20, respectively. Both bills received bipartisan support in the house in January, passing 88-11 and 99-0, respectively.

HB 1574 would have allowed the governing body of any Virginia locality to file a petition with its circuit court, asking a referendum be held on the question of whether the members of the locality’s school board should be elected directly by the voters.

Under the current process, seeking a similar ballot referendum would require a petition with signatures from at least 10% of a locality's registered voters; Lynchburg has nearly 56,000.

HB 1576 would have established the timelines of ensuing elections of the school board members.

Notably, Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, voted against HB 1574 while voting in favor of HB 1576. Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, voted against both bills.

Walker, R-Lynchburg, said on Friday that he thinks the bills had strong support in the House because he "had a lot more time to discuss and explain the bill," but "while some senators were in favor of the bill, some were confused on the nature of it and what it sought to do.

"... That's the nature of the beast down here in Richmond sometimes. Some bills like this need more time than 45 days to work through," Walker added.

Walker said on Friday that it's "clear that parents are alarmed by what's going on in our school systems and want more involvement in our schools," pointing to November's at-large Lynchburg City Council elections, which saw three new Republicans gain seats on council.

On council, four members — Mayor Stephanie Reed, Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi and At-large Councilors Larry Taylor and Martin Misjuns — have signed the “Lynchburg Pledge,” which Faraldi issued, calling for support of legislation to bring an elected school board to Lynchburg.

The other Republican on council, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson, has said he supports appointing members to the board who are going to “address the issues” in the schools.

Despite the bills failing, Walker said he will "never stop fighting" for parents who want to make their voices heard in the school system.

"This is a bipartisan issue that we've seen a lot of support for in the district. Public officials are representatives of the people and right now, the general public doesn't get a say in who those representatives are," Walker said.

"When the board has the authority to spend our taxpayer dollars, of course we should be able to have a say in who is making those decisions."