Watch Now: Amherst residents debate COVID-19 mandates; county to write General Assembly

AMHERST — Before a packed room of residents voicing opinions for and against state restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to formally request the General Assembly get involved in Virginia’s safety directives affecting residents and businesses.

The board was set to consider a resolution asking lawmakers to limit the executive powers of Gov. Ralph Northam in passing down restrictions, but the motion instead directed County Administrator Dean Rodgers to send a letter on supervisors’ behalf to state legislators, asking them to use their authority to step in and not leave the emergency powers solely to the governor.

The draft resolution said the board has concern “too much power has been granted to the governor when addressing longer lasting emergencies.”

Supervisor Claudia Tucker, who participated in the meeting remotely because she said she has COVID-19, said the 150 legislators can bring perspectives to deal with the state’s overall response to the pandemic. While the governor has done all he can, she said, the legislature should be in the mix when decisions affect so many.

"He is one man with one set of ideas," Tucker said.