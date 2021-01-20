Watch Now: Amherst residents debate COVID-19 mandates; county to write General Assembly

AMHERST — Before a packed room of residents voicing opinions for and against state restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to formally request the General Assembly get involved in Virginia’s safety directives affecting residents and businesses.
The board was set to consider a resolution asking lawmakers to limit the executive powers of Gov. Ralph Northam in passing down restrictions, but the motion instead directed County Administrator Dean Rodgers to send a letter on supervisors’ behalf to state legislators, asking them to use their authority to step in and not leave the emergency powers solely to the governor.
The draft resolution said the board has concern “too much power has been granted to the governor when addressing longer lasting emergencies.”
Supervisor Claudia Tucker, who participated in the meeting remotely because she said she has COVID-19, said the 150 legislators can bring perspectives to deal with the state’s overall response to the pandemic. While the governor has done all he can, she said, the legislature should be in the mix when decisions affect so many.
"He is one man with one set of ideas," Tucker said.
Supervisor Jimmy Ayers, who recovered from the coronavirus over the Christmas break, said it was difficult interacting with loved ones from a distance and he has mixed emotions on the topic. He said the General Assembly should step up to the plate and help provide definitive guidelines on "what we should and shouldn’t do" in protecting against the spread of the virus.
"We’re in uncharted territory here," Tucker said, adding the pandemic has wreaked havoc on families and businesses. "We need solutions."
A public comments session that lasted more than an hour featured more than two dozen residents, some for and others against the resolution. The large crowd overflowed into an adjacent room and hallway because of limited seating capacity and people also gathered outside the county administration building voicing positions on both sides of the issue, some carrying signs with phrases such as "Northam's actions save lives" and "Don't tread on me."
Eric Orasi, a county resident, said many of those who showed up are not against face masks but are opposed to state restrictions that prohibit the right to peacefully assemble.
"We do have a right to go to church. We have a right to have people over for Sunday dinner," Orasi said. "They’re trying to silence us, all of us. Don’t take away my right to peacefully assemble and be with my family."
James Weeks, of Madison Heights, said Northam’s restrictions going as far as they have is "absolutely insane." He said he wears his mask but doesn’t feel it makes a difference and is a "gesture."
"Nothing ever works. Why are we fighting to keep something that doesn’t work?" Weeks said. "The only needle I see is our freedoms are slipping away. The thing that makes life worth living is freedom."
He said those fighting for personal liberties are not racists or fearmongers. "That's not us," Weeks said.
Janice Augustine was among those asking the board to say no to the resolution. Augustine, who recovered from the virus, said sacrifices are necessary to protect against it.
"This is not us losing our freedoms," Augustine said of abiding by the state’s orders. "This is us helping our neighbors to be safe."
Teresa Ray, a lifelong county resident, referred to the state mandates as overreach and "tyrannical." She said small businesses are struggling while big-box stores are thriving, which she strongly opposes.
"This infringement has affected our county and its citizens in many negative ways," Ray said.
Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee and a former Virginia Speaker of the House, said the governor's actions have put some out of business and have kept many from making a living. He said Northam having too much authority without the legislature's check makes him a "dictator" or "emperor."
"And that's dangerous," he said.
Amherst resident Tony Robertson noted the surge of local cases in recent months, as the county has climbed past 2,000 positive cases in the past week.
“If you pass this resolution, you are inviting the virus into our community,” Robertson said.
The board said the General Assembly, the checks and balances at the state level it brings and its broader representation of the people is necessary in addressing the pandemic’s many effects.
"If nothing else, give him an affirmation," Supervisor Tom Martin said, referring to Northam. "Help him out a little bit."
A few board members said they did not favor passing a so-called "First Amendment sanctuary" resolution, as Campbell County supervisors approved in December. Campbell's resolution formally expressed opposition to the governor's restrictions.
“In the end I believe all of us want the same thing,” Martin said. “And that’s to put this pandemic behind us.”