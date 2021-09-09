Watch Now: Amherst supervisors formally support Rosie's gaming emporium locating in Madison Heights

Madison Heights resident Robert Adcock held up a Bible while quoting a passage: "The love of money is the root of all evil."

"Rosie's is coming, not to help Madison Heights, but for the money," Adcock said.

Pugh noted the positive and negative effects of the business locating in the county and said he personally hasn't decided yet how he will vote in the referendum. As an elected official, he said he doesn't feel it his place to sway public opinion in stating why he abstained from voting on the resolution.

"The people need to decide, do their own research and decide if they want it in their community," said Pugh. "It's up to you all to figure it out."

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said he is not a proponent of gambling but feels Rosie's is a legitimate business that will benefit the county. A former sheriff in Amherst, Ayers said he has spoken with law enforcement in communities where Rosie's located and he's been told the company was "the best partner we've ever had."