Watch Now: Polls close in Va.; Election Day in Lynchburg mostly smooth, turnout high

He said his biggest concern this year is abortion.

“I support children and I support unborn children. This year may be the opportunity to do away with abortion,” he said.

Billy Lawrence has voted for the past 30-plus years since he was 19, and this year was no different. On crutches Tuesday morning, he made his way inside the gym at Rustburg Elementary School to cast his vote.

He said there were no issues in particular he was concerned about this year with the election. He just always likes to come out to vote.

“That’s just what I always do, I come up here on the day,” he said.

Lawrence arrived at 5:45 am and was out the door to his car by 6:25 am.

“The line wrapped twice around the gym but it moved quickly,” he said.

Most voters practiced social distancing and were wearing a mask at the precinct.

Ken Jennings, election officer at the Three Forks Precinct at New Chapel Baptist Church in Rustburg, said there was a surge of nearly 150 people between 6 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.