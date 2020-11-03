Watch Now: Election Day is smooth sailing as state official says only 'minor issues' so far

UPDATE, 2 P.M.: Christopher Piper, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections, said on a conference call at 11 a.m. that Virginia elections officials have received only reports of “minor issues” at some polling places so far.
“The minor issues are typical things we see — machines that were not operating at the start — but voting continues in those situations. We have not had any indication that any voters were turned away,” Piper said.
“We have had no reports — to my knowledge — of voter intimidation at the polls,” he said.
Given that about 46% of registered voters already have cast ballots, Piper said the expectation is that voting will go smoothly and quickly for the rest of the day.
“We have seen swift movement through the polls,” he said.
UPDATE, 1:15 P.M.: With one-third of votes already sent in absentee from the Altavista Fire Company precinct, there had been nearly 800 votes cast by 1 p.m., according to chief election officer Larry Rowland.
Rowland said things had been running smoothly at the precinct with the exception of some minor issues with the computers.
She said the precinct was busy with voters all day until things slowed down around 12:30 p.m. and she expected things to pick up soon and continue into the evening.
Jerry Gregory, who lives just down the street from the precinct, said he comes to vote yearly and didn’t get around to absentee voting only because he had been busy lately. He said he is ready for a change.
“I’m just ready for some peace and unity,” he said.
UPDATE, 12:35 A.M.: As of 11:30 a.m., 263 votes had been cast at Fairview Christian Church on Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg. By noon, that number had risen by 13 to 275.
Melissa Stevens, chief officer of elections at the precinct, said nearly 40 people were in line at the church when the doors opened earlier this morning, but since then, it’s been slow and steady.
“It’s taking maybe three to five minutes for voters to be in and out,” Stevens said.
Members of the Lynchburg Voters League were stationed outside, passing out sample ballots.
Robert Flood, Lynchburg resident and member of the group, said the shorter line has allowed himself and other volunteers the chance to chat with voters and old friends as they come and go.
“We’ve had some time to talk about some of these issues, which is what Election Day should be about,” Flood said.
UPDATE, 11:30 A.M.: By 10:30 a.m., nearly 700 Lynchburg voters had cast their ballots at Bedford Hills Elementary School.
Myra McDaniel, chief officer of elections at the precinct, has been volunteering at Bedford Hills Elementary School on Election Day for about 12 years. This year, she said, is the busiest she’s ever seen it.
“Everything has been going smoothly, just very busy,” McDaniel said. “We had a line out to the parking lot when we opened this morning.”
Lynchburg resident William Gray, 71, said he was in line around 9:30 a.m. and waited about 45 minutes to vote.
Sarah Kalafian was handing out sample Republican ballots at the precinct and said voters have been patiently waiting for their chance to vote. Kalafian said this was her first time volunteering at the polls and has enjoyed seeing many of her neighbors come out to vote.
“These are my neighbors; I know them,” she said. “We can vote on different sides and still be kind and respectful.”
Ariele Ayers, 31, said the line outside the school moved quickly and she felt like she waited around 20 minutes to vote.
“This election is a big one, it’s a big deal for our country,” she said. “You can’t not vote.”
At New London Academy in Bedford County, 477 people had cast ballots by 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The precinct is on track to have one of its highest voter turnouts ever, said precinct chief Bill Beach. Beach expected more than 80% turnout of the precinct's registered voters. About half the precinct voted early or by mail, he added.
"If we do what I think we're going to do for the rest of the day, it will be one of the highest turnouts that we've ever had," Beach said. "I think we could be 85% to 88%. That's a lot for registered voters. The voters have come very well prepared and knowledgeable of what to do."
Tori Gallagher, 26, voted for the first time ever. Her young daughter went with her to experience the process.
"It's pretty exciting!" Gallagher said. "Having our little girl, the future is very important for us and what's ahead for her."
Dexter Gaines, 58, came from Lynchburg to hand out sample Republican ballots to voters outside New London Academy. Gaines was volunteering in support of Delegate Kathy Byron. He said he wanted to help as many voters as possible to be informed when making their decision at the polls.
New London Academy followed frequent sanitation guidelines, with most individuals wearing masks and all complying with social distancing. The process was going smoothly so far, said Mary Jane Dailey, who has volunteered at the polls for eight years.
UPDATE, 10:45 A.M.: The Monelison Middle School precinct in Amherst County had a line of about 50 people around 6 a.m., said Tammy Coleman, who was on site distributing sample ballots.
“It’s been steady ever since,” said Coleman shortly after 9 a.m. She supports the Republican Party and feels jobs and the economy are important issues driving a large turnout this year.
Amherst County resident Jamie Massie, 21, voted in her second election and said the presidential candidate who emerges will “tank it even more or get us out of the hole” in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is the future of the country at stake,” Massie said.
Graham Brooks, of Madison Heights, said the pandemic is a major driving factor in this year’s race.
“COVID is the big one,” said Brooks shortly after voting at Monelison. “I was worried logistically how it would work in here and it was remarkably smooth.”
He said while the pandemic has “shaken stuff up” he was glad to vote in person. “It’s a nice feeling to return to normalcy,” he said.
Sarah Hobbs voted for the first time at the precinct Tuesday and said she is excited “to come out and make a difference.”
Another first-time voter, Haileigh Quinn, said she wanted her voice to be heard. A Liberty University student, she said she hopes President Donald Trump stays in office as the candidate who upholds her values.
“I moved to a red state because I’m not a fan of the liberals,” said Quinn, who moved to the Lynchburg area from California more than a year ago. “I really hope Trump takes it.”
She said the pandemic, which has driven a surge of early voting prior to Tuesday, would not deter her from showing up.
“I’m not scared of the coronavirus. It’s just one of those things,” Quinn said. “This election will make or break the coronavirus.”
Wearing a face mask stating “Be Happy,” she expressed hope the phrase sticks after the election.
“Got to be happy,” she said. “No time for anger or sadness."
UPDATE, 10 A.M.: By 9:18 a.m., 372 voters had cast their ballots at the Forest Recreation Center in Bedford County. More than half the precinct's registered voters voted early this year, said Mary Ruth Davis, precinct chief, an estimated 1,300 of 2,000 registered. Never in her four years of poll working had she seen such a high number of early voters.
Some first-time voters were in their 70s and 80s, Davis said. According to her, some older first-time voters said they had not considered an election so important before but this year they felt compelled to participate.
Outside, Mary Jane Lowe of Forest, a volunteer with a local Republican party group, handed out sample Republican ballots to voters. Her primary motivation for being involved was her grandchildren, she said.
"I'm desperate for this country to be safe and for them to have a future," Lowe said. "This is probably the most important election of my lifetime so far."
Amy Carrick Chernova, of Forest, cast her ballot on United States soil for the first time in 20 years after living abroad in Paris, London and Moscow, where she voted at U.S. embassies.
"There's only one vision that I hope for this country, and that's peace," she said. "This is an important election. There is a lot at stake."
Election official Karen Lanman said the main difference in voting during a pandemic was mask wearing, social distancing and frequent sanitizing. Voters all complied with the health guidelines, she said.
Lanman has volunteered as an election official for 10 years, since returning from living in China where citizens have less freedom and political voice, she said.
Brad Bullock, 63, professor of sociology at Randolph College, was at St. Paul’s Tuesday passing out informational flyers about the proposed constitutional amendment regarding a redistricting commission.
Bullock said he has been visiting polls on election day to chat with voters for about 15 years.
“Voting is the most basic thing we do as citizens,” he said. “If we don’t exercise that right, we may lose it.”
Today, he said, many voters have been polite and engaging.
“It’s gone off without a hitch,” he said.
Florence Smith, 74, voted around 8 a.m. and said it took only a few minutes.
Smith said she’s been voting since she was 18 and was proud to vote today.
“I knew who I was going to vote for because I vote for policy, not hate,” Smith said.
Bill Worley, assistant chief officer at the St. Paul’s precinct, said things have been going smoothly this morning.
“It’s been steady,” he said. “Not overwhelming, but steady. We had a line at the beginning. The voters have been really good to work with and friendly.”
Worley said he has been volunteering as a poll worker since around 2013.
EARLIER: Lynchburg resident Kevin Kessler, 46, was first in line to vote at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church downtown.
At 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, the sun hadn’t risen, but more than 10 Lynchburg residents already were braving the chill morning air as they waited for the polling place to open at 6 a.m. By the time the doors opened, more than 50 people were in line to vote.
“I had hoped to be here at 5:30, but I was dragging my feet a little this morning,” Kessler said.
Kessler said he enjoys getting up early on Election Day to vote in person and this year is no different.
“It’s my civic duty,” he said.
Just before 7 a.m., the once-50-person line at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was reduced to a handful.
It took Gerald Stroman, 48, less than 15 minutes to vote.
“I just feel like we need a change,” he said. “Every vote counts, I just had to do my part.”
Stroman said not much was different this year, aside from the mask and social distancing requirements.
After the first hour of voting, more than 160 people had cast their ballots at St. Paul’s. More than 12 have dropped off their ballots outside the polling place.
Like other polling places in Virginia, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is open for voting until 7 p.m.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-60s.
At 6 a.m., the lines ran inside and outside Rustburg Elementary School as voters were eager to be among the first to cast their ballots Tuesday.
Doug Roakes showed up at 5:45 a.m. to begin passing out information about 5th congressional district candidate Bob Good but said he voted early.
When asked why, he replied, “Because of this line. And I knew this line would be big and it’s big.”
The line indicated to Roakes that this year especially, people want their opinions heard. He hopes that peace can be restored after the election.
He said his biggest concern this year is abortion.
“I support children and I support unborn children. This year may be the opportunity to do away with abortion,” he said.
Billy Lawrence has voted for the past 30-plus years since he was 19, and this year was no different. On crutches Tuesday morning, he made his way inside the gym at Rustburg Elementary School to cast his vote.
He said there were no issues in particular he was concerned about this year with the election. He just always likes to come out to vote.
“That’s just what I always do, I come up here on the day,” he said.
Lawrence arrived at 5:45 am and was out the door to his car by 6:25 am.
“The line wrapped twice around the gym but it moved quickly,” he said.
Most voters practiced social distancing and were wearing a mask at the precinct.
Ken Jennings, election officer at the Three Forks Precinct at New Chapel Baptist Church in Rustburg, said there was a surge of nearly 150 people between 6 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.
“More than I’ve ever seen at this precinct,” he said. “The working-class people in this precinct tend to stop here first before heading to work but the parking lot at 6 a.m. was full. I’ve never seen that before.”
Jennings has worked at the precinct, which has about 1,980 registered voters, for eight years.
In a presidential election year, the precinct typically sees about 70% turnout, he said.
He said he thinks people living in a rural community tend to like voting in person.
One man came in just to make sure his absentee ballot had been counted.
“It’s been a really good process so far this morning,” he said. “These folks are just good people.”
