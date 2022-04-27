Watch Now: In Amherst, Virginia House Speaker addresses GOP's momentum

MADISON HEIGHTS — Three months into his role as Virginia’s Speaker of the House of Delegates, Todd Gilbert addressed Amherst County Republicans on Monday with “greetings from the newly liberated capital of Virginia,” which drew loud applause.

Riding the high from a November election victory that gave the GOP a 52-48 majority in the Virginia House of Delegates and reclaimed the governor’s seat, Gilbert said Democrats still are reeling from the fallout and are “imploding.”

“They still don’t know what happened to them,” Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said to the monthly gathering of the Amherst County Republican Committee.

Gilbert said Democrats, who held the majority in the state legislature following the 2019 election, were proven wrong by many Virginians, especially in suburban areas, who “finally woke up” and paid attention to issues such as spikes in crime, violent offenders released from prison earlier and children kept from in-person learning in public schools during the pandemic.

Democrats created opportunities for victimization, grievances and tried to keep people in confining categories, and blamed Republicans for it, which contributed to them losing their leadership hold in the legislature, Gilbert said. Republicans, on the other hand, fought for opportunities to get people out of poverty, he said.

“Our Democrat friends don’t want that,” Gilbert said. “They don't want you pulling yourselves out of that because if you don’t need them anymore, then why do you need to vote for them anymore?”

Bolstered by the excitement of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign, he said voters showed up in droves and in rural areas to give the GOP the boost it needed to retake the House and not worry about power-sharing, although a 21-19 edge for Democrats the Senate remains in the Senate.

Gilbert spoke about going to sleep shortly after the election and waking up to discover another seat was gained in the House majority as election results continued to be tallied in certain districts.

“I said, ‘Quick, everyone go back to sleep. When we wake up, we’ll get another one,” Gilbert said in jest.

Republicans did what they said they would and made progress in the Virginia General Assembly session undoing much of “dumb, dangerous and offensive” legislation passed under Democratic leadership the previous two years, Gilbert told the Amherst crowd.

“We love our chances,” said Gilbert of maintaining leadership. “We love where we are.”

Gilbert, who has served in the General Assembly since 2006, said he loves serving as Virginia’s 57th House Speaker. Vance Wilkins, the chair of the Amherst Republican Committee who served as Virginia’s 53rd House Speaker, praised Gilbert's performance in his first session that hasn’t yet culminated.

“I think he did better than I did,” Wilkins said.

Gilbert said with all of the Republicans' momentum, the Democrats did favors for the GOP left and right in the past two years and were “just getting warmed up” with an agenda that would have been taken to the next level.

“What they did play was pretty remarkable in terms of shamelessness,” Gilbert said. “They really did some awful, hurtful things that really undermined public safety, your ability to make a living, the ability for kids to just get an education, which is the whole reason schools exist.”

He also criticized Democrats for measures he said undermined the state’s election system.

“One thing after another, they went for it,” said Gilbert of Democrats' policies. “And they paid for it.”

As he fielded questions from the crowd, he was asked if there are any reasonable Democrats left.

“No, there are not,” he replied. “At least, they don’t vote that way.”

Bill Tucker, of Lowesville, asked Gilbert about his plan for growing the GOP base to include more young people.

“There are so many young Republicans out there that don’t realize that they’re Republicans,” Tucker said. “They’re just mad. They need to be energized for the life of this party going forward that are not in this room.”

Gilbert said he has put more than 300,000 miles on his vehicle while traveling to advance the party’s mission and said youth involvement has to be organic to some degree with parents’ help.

“I would say that our grassroots is better organized and has more momentum now than I’ve ever seen,” said Gilbert. “And so we’re just trying to feed that.”

Gilbert said he is proud of the legislature’s work to ease the mask mandate in public schools in recent months, which Republicans felt contributed greatly to learning loss during the pandemic. He added though the General Assembly is late in its endeavor for a state budget, he is confident it will be a fiscally sound one.

Next year is a pivotal one as all 140 members of the General Assembly are up for reelection, he said.

“The stakes are real,” he told the Amherst crowd in emphasizing the importance of voting.

“I think our Democratic colleagues continue to double down on things that prove very unpopular with enough Virginians that we were able to have this opportunity and we hope that we can lead and govern and show them there’s a better way than what occurred the past two years,” Gilbert said. “I think we can definitely build on this.”

