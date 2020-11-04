Watch Now: Lynchburg voters stuck in limbo following election uncertainty

"At my age, whatever happens, I'll live through it," he said. "But if Democrats do some of the things they have said they will do, I have concerns for my grandkids' future 15 to 20 years down the road."

Whichever way the election goes, he just wants the aftermath to be cordial. He recalled the Bush-Gore election that was settled in the United States Supreme Court in 2000 and hopes things won't get that bad.

"Whoever was going to be the winner, 50% of the country was going to be against it," he said. "That just adds to more division."

Others just tried to tune out the election entirely. Jalen Winfield sat on a covered bench on the Bluffwalk downtown, curling back the cover of a paperback novel and looking out across the river.

As a Black man, he said, "everything has been the same."

"I think COVID was enough for a lot of people," Winfield said. He thinks some people, including him, are just trying to avoid the negativity.

For George Garland, a Lynchburg resident who leaned against the Miller Park bus stop on Wednesday, his biggest concerns are unemployment and how the results will impact those people out of work who are looking for more support.