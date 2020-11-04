Watch Now: Lynchburg voters stuck in limbo following election uncertainty

Heading into Wednesday night, presidential election results were still uncertain and Lynchburg residents were playing the waiting game like everyone else.
For some, it was pit-in-the-stomach anxiety as results roll in, watching electoral votes tick up on refreshed websites, blue- and red-hued graphics dominating screens as people watched the numbers climb.
"We're really in limbo," said Don Shilling, a Lynchburg voter taking a walk in Riverside Park with his Goldendoodle, Carly, on Wednesday afternoon. "It's a matter of waiting. There's nothing any of us can do."
In a tan cap that read "old guys rule" and carrying a walking stick, he said once he cast his vote, the rest was out of his hands.
For some, the park was a distraction. Ashlyn Collins and her two-year-old daughter, Carolina, were looking for an escape from the house. Collins said it feels like she checks and re-checks the results every few minutes and is concerned and "truly shocked" at how close the race has become.
"If Trump wins again, I genuinely fear riots,” she said. “If that many people are predicting riots, that’s terrifying. It’s a weird enough year already.”
Shilling, a retired Trump supporter said even if the results don't ultimately change his life too much, it's his grandchildren he's worried for.
"At my age, whatever happens, I'll live through it," he said. "But if Democrats do some of the things they have said they will do, I have concerns for my grandkids' future 15 to 20 years down the road."
Whichever way the election goes, he just wants the aftermath to be cordial. He recalled the Bush-Gore election that was settled in the United States Supreme Court in 2000 and hopes things won't get that bad.
"Whoever was going to be the winner, 50% of the country was going to be against it," he said. "That just adds to more division."
Others just tried to tune out the election entirely. Jalen Winfield sat on a covered bench on the Bluffwalk downtown, curling back the cover of a paperback novel and looking out across the river.
As a Black man, he said, "everything has been the same."
"I think COVID was enough for a lot of people," Winfield said. He thinks some people, including him, are just trying to avoid the negativity.
For George Garland, a Lynchburg resident who leaned against the Miller Park bus stop on Wednesday, his biggest concerns are unemployment and how the results will impact those people out of work who are looking for more support.
"Everybody wants to know who’s going to win, and everybody’s got their predictions,” he said. “It’s going to affect a lot of people."
It's a sentiment that Anita Abotsi echoed in Riverfront Park earlier that day. She and her friend Natasha Spinner were in the park for a photoshoot celebrating Abotsi's 32nd birthday, and trying, for a little bit, to avoid the election.
"I feel anxiety looming," Abotsi said. Despite turning her focus toward her birthday celebration, she couldn't miss the election talk at the salon earlier that day, and was comforted to see representatives in swing states vowing to count every vote.
"This election is like no other, so we have to anticipate that it’s going to take a little bit longer. We’ve never seen early voting [like this], we’ve never done anything like this before," she said.
Given the coronavirus pandemic, and people desperate for a stimulus package and economic recovery, Spinner said the waiting game seemed especially unfair. If there are four more years like the last four, she said, then things are going to get worse.
Anita agreed and said the results will have a direct and lasting effect on their lives.
"As a Black person, I feel like it will always have an effect on me, because I’ve seen division like I’ve never seen it before," Abotsi said. "I feel like we’re going backwards rather than forwards."
Lynchburg voters Judy and Vince Sawyer were similarly tuned in.
"I watched the results late into the morning, and slept a few hours, got up and started following it again," Vince Sawyer said.
But he added the limbo isn't too bad — "No, I eat it up." He looked at his wife, and laughed. "She doesn't. She puts up with me."
He's optimistic for a Biden win and said party divisions between the White House, Congress and the Senate could mean representatives will have to work together to get things done for the country.
“I’m convinced that based on everything I see, Joe Biden will be the next president," he said. "Now if that changes, yeah, then I’ve got some different concerns.”
Before heading off to continue their photoshoot, camping out on a grassy hill in the park, Abotsi and Spinner said they just want to see progress.
"We shouldn’t have to wait for the election for things to continue to move," Abotsi said. “It’s not just limbo from the election, it’s limbo from life. People are literally struggling every day.”
