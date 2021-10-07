Watch Now: Miyares makes campaign stop in Lynchburg

Inge was sentenced to life in prison plus seven years for the two crimes, and Judy Smith has continued to ask the board not to release her husband’s killer.

“Every year, I have chosen to open these wounds caused by this evil crime for over 36 years to meet with the parole board, as I feel this is the only option I have to express my deepest concerns regarding parole,” she read from a statement. “This has taken a tremendous toll on my family and me, but we continue because this is all we can do.”

In May 2020, Smith’s son — merely a toddler when his father was killed — received an anonymous call from one of the Virginia Parole Board’s employees, hinting Inge would be released without the Smiths being notified, they’ve said.

When Smith responded with a letter from the board stating Inge shouldn’t have been up for parole again until February 2021, the board stated it didn’t have that letter on file, and the Smiths turned to contacting local legislators to elevate it amid the other scandals surrounding the board.

Inge, 73, comes up for parole again in December, and Smith said while she has a meeting scheduled, she and her family want the security of knowing he’ll spend the rest of his life in jail.