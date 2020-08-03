Watch Now: Officials urge steps to slow coronavirus' spread in Lynchburg area

With the health district breaking records every day, and 300 positive cases in the last week alone, Gateley said that the health district is focusing a lot of energy on case investigation and contact tracing. He encouraged the community to work with them, even if it's difficult, as this is one of the few strategies they have to control the spread of the virus within the community.

He said the age of those testing positive is skewing younger — with 20 to 29-year-olds being the predominant age group, currently.

"But the common denominator is that we all have to be careful," Gateley said.

For those who continue to equate COVID-19 to the flu, Lewis said it is important to remember this is an entirely different thing, with an infection rate and behavior that is completely different.

“Humans haven’t seen this virus … this is new, and that’s why it is spreading so drastically, because we have no immunity to it, and what it is doing to us in terms of how sick it makes us is different," Lewis said. "The flu doesn’t pile people into the ICU like this does.”

Gateley said that testing continues to be a priority moving forward, and he envisions more smaller scale testing, instead of "one great, big event."