Watch Now: Officials urge steps to slow coronavirus' spread in Lynchburg area
The Central Virginia Health District recently surpassed 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19, and at a press conference Monday morning, Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan urged the public to help stem the flow of cases, reiterating the severity of the rising numbers.

As of Monday morning, the health district had reported 1,122 positive cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The district includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell. 

On Monday, Lynchburg General Hospital had 36 COVID-19 patients, the highest number seen to date, according to Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra’s vice president of medical affairs. Of those, 20 patients were in the designated COVID-19 unit and 16 were in the ICU.

Dolan called the numbers “stunning.”

“By now, many of us have been touched by COVID, or perhaps we even know someone who has succumbed to it, and some people who have recovered,” Dolan said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and stay home whenever possible. This is just a minor inconvenience when you take into consideration all of the lives that you are protecting and possibly saving. We have the power to slow the virus.”

She said the locality does not currently plan to implement any further mandates or regulations and will continue to adhere to Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 recommendations.

With 49 total ICU beds at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, and nearly half of those dedicated for treatment of patients with COVID-19, it's hard not to feel strained, Lewis said, especially with more patients coming in, many with long lengths of stay. 

“We are stressed about as far as we can go right now. I would say that’s staff, I would say that’s bed capacity, it’s across the board," Lewis said. "I think, are we managing currently? Yes, but barely. The fear we have, is we are worried about what’s down the road.”

There were 93,106 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia as of Monday, with a 7.1% PCR-only positivity rate — the percentage of tests that came back positive, excluding antibody tests — according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. The latest positivity rate for the Central Virginia Health District stood at 8%.

Both Lewis and Dr. Kerry Gateley, health officer for the Central Virginia Health District who also spoke at the press conference, were quick to emphasize  the dangers COVID-19 poses to the Lynchburg community. 

Lewis said that at the beginning of the pandemic, Centra was seeing about one to three individuals testing positive a day. Now, that number has passed 30 and continues to rise. 

“If you leave your place of dwelling, you need to consider potentially everyone you come into contact with as possibly having COVID," Lewis said. "It is that widespread in our community.”

With the health district breaking records every day, and 300 positive cases in the last week alone, Gateley said that the health district is focusing a lot of energy on case investigation and contact tracing. He encouraged the community to work with them, even if it's difficult, as this is one of the few strategies they have to control the spread of the virus within the community. 

He said the age of those testing positive is skewing younger — with 20 to 29-year-olds being the predominant age group, currently.

"But the common denominator is that we all have to be careful," Gateley said. 

For those who continue to equate COVID-19 to the flu, Lewis said it is important to remember this is an entirely different thing, with an infection rate and behavior that is completely different. 

“Humans haven’t seen this virus … this is new, and that’s why it is spreading so drastically, because we have no immunity to it, and what it is doing to us in terms of how sick it makes us is different," Lewis said. "The flu doesn’t pile people into the ICU like this does.”

Gateley said that testing continues to be a priority moving forward, and he envisions more smaller scale testing, instead of "one great, big event."

He said the Central Virginia Health District recently received about $120,000 of funding to help initiate community testing events, and he plans to reach out to the community partners, like Centra, to assess how to make testing more available.

Dolan reiterated the importance of continuing to follow all safety guidelines. 

"Be smart, Lynchburg," she said. "Let's mask up and be Lynchburg strong." 

Just The Facts

As of Monday, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported so far in the Central Virginia Health District had increased 31% from a week before.

The district, which includes Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, had 1,122 total cases reported to the Virginia Department of Health, up from 856 on July 27.

Those numbers are broken down as follows:

Lynchburg: 469 cases, up from 354 a week before

Amherst: 118 cases, up from 88

Appomattox: 71 cases, up from 61

Bedford: 307 cases, up from 236

Campbell: 157, up from 117

Nelson County, which is in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, had reported 34 cases so far as of Monday, up just one from a week before.

