Watch Now: Polls close in Va.; Election Day in Lynchburg mostly smooth, turnout high

UPDATE, 7 P.M.: Polls in Virginia have closed as of 7 p.m., but voters who were in line before 7 p.m. still are allowed to vote.
Voting across the Lynchburg region on Election Day had two common themes: things generally went smoothly, and polling places saw high turnout.
One example: Turnout at Tree of Life Ministries in Campbell County was strong, with an estimated 76% to 78% turnout as of around 6:15 p.m.
The precinct had recorded about 1,000 ballots cast in person with just under an hour left to vote. About 1,100 registered to vote at the precinct had voted before polls opened Tuesday.
Ed Foster, the precinct chief who has worked that position in the area for two decades, said this was the first election where he felt “apprehensive” heading into Election Day, as he was unsure what to expect at the polls given the national climate.
But Foster said the precinct hadn’t encountered any issues with people on either side of the political divide — “no radicals.”
“It’s been smooth,” Foster said. “A good day.”
One Campbell County voter made it to her precinct just under the wire Tuesday night, pulling into the Tree of Life Ministries parking lot at 6:57 p.m. and scampering into the building to cast her ballot.
By 7:01 p.m., she’d exited and left the church grounds as poll workers packed up.
Otherwise, the end of Election Day came and went at the precinct without fanfare, with only a handful entering and exiting in the last 30 minutes polls were open.
UPDATE, 6:30 P.M.: At least 50 to 100 Liberty University students were forced to cast provisional ballots Tuesday after some students learned they were not registered to vote on campus, according to the campus precinct chief.
“There have been a significant number of people who have not been found in the poll book, which is problematic to say the least because it requires a secondary process,” said Vicky Bradley, a veteran precinct chief who has run multiple elections at Liberty.
Poll workers were scrambling in the late afternoon to help another two dozen students fill out provisional ballots in the Montview Alumni Ballroom. By 5 p.m., 1,286 students — or about a fourth of the registered voters who live on campus — had voted at the campus precinct.
Registration mishaps are not uncommon on college campuses, where first-time voters are often unfamiliar with the system. But Bradley said the number of students needing provisional ballots on Tuesday was larger than in previous elections.
Provisional ballots are cast when a voter's registration is in dispute. After voting is complete, election officials determine if the vote can be counted.
Completing a provisional ballot requires voters to seal the ballot in a series of envelopes. The ballots are also stored separately from other votes. Bradley said the added steps required to fill out a provisional ballot and the unexpected influx in their need had caused delays at the precinct.
“When people can vote, we can move them through,” Bradley said. “We’ve got enough poll books, we’ve got enough workers, we’ve got enough stations, we’ve got enough ballots, we’ve got enough to make it run. But this makes it come to a crawl.”
Emily Wooten was excited to vote in the first presidential election in her life. But when the sophomore criminal justice major asked for her ballot at the school’s campus precinct, a poll worker informed her she was not registered to vote in Lynchburg.
Wooten soon discovered that a mix-up had prevented her registration paperwork from being filed on time. To her shock, she learned that she was still registered to vote in her home town in Pennsylvania.
“I did everything in my power to utilize my constitutional right, and I’m not able to use it,” she said.
Wooten said she arrived at the precinct at 1 p.m. It took her more than four hours before she was done filling out her provisional ballot.
“I would wait all day for my rights,” she said.
Wooten said a poll worker told her that her ballot was unlikely to be counted since she was never registered to vote in the state. She is hoping to hear from local election officials by the end of the week. As she left the precinct, a free slice of pizza offered by student volunteers provided some comfort after an afternoon of disappointment.
UPDATE, 6:09 P.M.: With an hour left to go before polls closed Tuesday, Campbell County registrar Kelly Martin said about 75% of registered voters, including absentee and in-person voters, had cast ballots.
She expected voter traffic to pick up during the last hour of voting.
Martin said the county had not dealt with any issues throughout the day, and that all — “knock on wood” — had gone smoothly.
UPDATE, 5:45 P.M.: By 4 p.m., close to 82% of registered voters had cast their ballots — either in person or absentee — at the Boonsboro Elementary School polling location.
Precinct chief Elizabeth Ehrhorn said a total of 1,011 voters had checked in Tuesday, many of them waiting in line before the polls opened. A steady stream of voters tapered off after 7 a.m., she said.
David Somers came to cast his vote to "make sure the country's safe and has a sane leader."
Partisan division, climate change and sex trafficking were issues on Kandy Rini's mind when walking up to the polls.
"I just think it is a tragedy that the division between parties is so detrimental to this country," she said. "... I think if our leaders are going to promote division, then how are we ever going to make a difference?"
Charlie Cobb said "Trump's economy" was a motivator in casting his ballot.
"He's done everything he's promised he's gonna do," he said.
Kimber Reynolds walked out of Timberlake United Methodist Church around 5 p.m. showing off her “I voted” sticker, the first she’d ever earned.
Reynolds, 25, had been eligible to vote in the last presidential election but said she did not cast a ballot then because she didn’t care about politics quite as much. She’s been more engaged this time around, and said the economic recovery played a factor in who she’d voted for.
Reynolds said the issue is especially important as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, the effects of which she’s dealt with firsthand. Reynolds, a certified nurse assistant, contracted COVID-19 through her work.
UPDATE, 5 P.M.: Brad Harris was more than happy to spend Election Day wiping down voting booths. As a member of the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, Harris was among several volunteers who staffed polling places on Tuesday to help keep voters and election officials safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With a bottle of cleaning solution in one hand and a rag in the other, Harris spent much of the day racing to scrub surfaces as voters made their way through Heritage United Methodist Church, one of Lynchburg’s 18 precincts. Wearing a colorful mask and a shirt labeled “COVID-19 VA MRC”, he sanitized pens used to mark ballots and reminded voters to keep a safe distance from others.
“They’re doing the hard part; I’m just wiping,” Harris said, referring to poll workers.
Harris, a local mental health worker, joined the reserve corps this spring just as the coronavirus began to spread through the state. The corps was formed by the Virginia Department of Health to organize health professionals in the event of a crisis or natural disaster.
In the months since the pandemic began, Harris has helped local public health officials hold mass drive-thru coronavirus testing events and assisted poll workers during the June 23 Congressional primary.
“I know there’s a need and I felt the need to help fill those voids,” Harris said. “I'm here to make sure that everything is clean for the voters and that they don’t have to worry about germs. And I’m here so the election workers don’t have to worry about wasting manpower.”
Volunteers with the corps work during the peak hours when voters are more likely to head to the polls in the morning and late afternoon. Harris said he signed up to work both shifts and expects to work about nine hours.
Lynchburg Registrar Christine Gibbons said last week corps volunteers would likely work at eight of the city’s highest-trafficked precincts, in part to help ensure social distancing rules are followed.
Steven Toxley, the precinct chief at Heritage United Methodist, said Harris has been indispensable during a day of heavy turnout.
When voting began, a line of dozens of voters stretched out of the building. Harris and other volunteers helped keep voters at a safe distance from one another.
By 4 p.m., more than 2,000 people had voted at the precinct off Leesville Road. Toxley said the first 900 votes had been cast by 11 a.m. and that he expected another surge of voters in the late afternoon and early evening.
In 2016, before mail-in voting was expanded, the precinct saw a total of 4,101 in-person votes, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Lynchburg Republican City Committee Chairman Eric Harrison, who briefly stopped at Heritage United on Tuesday afternoon, said the turnout at the Ward III precinct was similar to other voting locations across the city.
“Things seem to have gone real smoothly with heavy turnout. Everywhere is busy, especially when you take into account the number of early votes,” he said. “There really have been no oddities.”
Harrison said he wasn’t sure how the turnout would impact the individual races on the ballot. But he was optimistic the high number of in-person voters could help benefit local Republican candidates running for Congress.
“I feel like the message of our Republican candidates is one that resonates here in the Lynchburg area, so I’m encouraged by Election Day turnout being high and by turnout being high in general,” Harrison said. “I also think that the conventional wisdom is probably true that Republicans are more inclined to be voting today than having voted by mail, so I think that the heavy Election Day turnout is something that augurs well for us also.”
Around 4:30 p.m., turnout at the Evington Volunteer Fire Department precinct in Campbell County had reached 72%, including both in-person and absentee votes.
More than 500 people had voted in person, according to precinct chief Dawn Doss.
Doss said traffic was heaviest when polls opened in the morning, but no one waited more than 10 minutes.
She reported no major issues throughout the day, which saw a steady stream of voters.
UPDATE, 4:50 P.M.: Courtney Auletta, 26, brought her 5-year-old son with her to the Heritage Baptist Church precinct Tuesday. Auletta said he had been curious about the election and wanted to see what it was like to vote.
“I just wanted to show him the process,” Auletta said. “I think it’s important for him to see that civil engagement.”
Overall, Auletta said, he was bored.
“He just kept asking, ‘Are we done yet?’” Auletta laughed.
More than 1,260 Lynchburg residents had cast their ballots at Heritage Baptist Church as of 3 p.m.
Fred Giles, chief officer of elections at the precinct, said early voting turnout helped them keep their lines and vote time short. Giles said the precinct has around 4,700 votes and about 1,500 of them voted early.
The precinct so far has only seen minor issues, Giles said, such as voters forgetting to bring their absentee ballots with them to vote, if they received one earlier.
“Overall it’s gone really smooth,” Giles said. “I think early voting really helped us out this year; I hope they continue that.”
Lisa Powell, voted around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and said she didn’t have to wait at all.
Thomas Stinespring, 40, said he was going to vote earlier this morning when the polls opened but was glad he decided not to.
“We just got here and walked right in, no wait at all. Everything went very smoothly,” Stinespring said.
There was a steady stream of voters in and out of the doors of R.S. Payne Elementary School in Lynchburg, but Lauretta Spencer, the chief election officer at the precinct who has manned the polling station for more than 20 years, said it was more voters than she had ever seen.
“It has been a record year,” said Spencer. “We have surpassed, since I have been here, the number of people coming in voting.”
Particularly when combined with the amount of people voting absentee, which she said was around 1,000.
By 3:15 p.m., the precinct had seen about 727 voters. An hour later, by 4:15 p.m., almost 100 more voters had passed through the precinct, totaling 820.
Several election officers and volunteers handing out ballots by the metal gates said it wasn’t just the numbers that were surprising, if was the amount of first time voters or those coming out for the first time in years, sometimes decades.
Though some voters, like Cheryl Tucker, vote every year, and this one was no exception. Tucker voted at the R.S. Payne Elementary precinct with her 9-year-old son Kingsley in tow.
“My voice is going to be heard today, and I want him to know to speak up, and what people have given up for us to vote,” she said.
She said the process at the polls that afternoon had went well, and moved quickly. Few people, outside of the morning rush when doors opened, had to wait longer than 10 minutes to cast their ballot.
For Tom McKennett, who was handing out Republican sample ballots on the sidewalk, this was his second stop of the day. He started his morning at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church downtown, and would end it here.
He said despite any divides between the parties, he has enjoyed reaching across the aisle — or sidewalk, so to speak — to those handing out sample Democrat ballots.
McKennett said throughout the day they had all shared Dr. Pepper’s and folding chairs, and watched each other’s things when people had to step away.
“There’s been all this talk about problems, but really there is some good stuff, too,” he said. “I thought it was pretty cool.”
Election officials said that there have been no issues at the precinct, so far, and that everything has continued to move smoothly.
UPDATE, 4 P.M.: Almost half of the 1,352 people voting at Liberty High School in Bedford voted early or by mail, said precinct chief Ann Duncan. By 3 p.m., nearly all the remaining voters had cast their ballots in person.
"We are at a huge percentage of votes. I've been very pleased," Duncan said.
Assistant precinct chief Holly Veloso said before polls opened at 6 a.m., a line of about 15 or 20 people waited at the doors of Liberty High School. Afterward, traffic was steady, but no lines backed up, she said.
Sydney Schatz voted as part of her "civic duty."
"That way, if I complain, I can say I voted," she said.
Michael Smith, 51, brought his son and daughter to the polls with him to observe the process.
"I'm voting today, because I want a bright future for my kids. One candidate, I believe, is going to continue that bright future. The other one, I don't think so," Smith said.
Jed Smith, 14, has always been interested in politics, and his father said Jed has expressed the goal to one day be President.
This was Jed's second time accompanying a parent to a presidential election.
"I think it's an important process. There are a lot of countries that don't allow their citizens the right to vote," he said.
Smith said he encourages others to exercise their right to vote.
"People need to vote. I push people to vote. I don't ask who they're going to vote for; that's none of my business. But you've got to go out and vote. Make your voices heard," Smith said.
Gloria Witt, who heads Amherst County’s NAACP branch, was among those greeting Madison Heights voters Tuesday.
She said she believes high turnout will make “all the difference in the world” this year and she’s encouraged many people to vote.
“It’s consequential because I think it’s a pivot point,” Witt said of the presidential election. “Is it about people or is it about capitalism? We’re fighting for the character of our country.”
Witt said she’s hopeful a Joe Biden victory can get the country “back to the middle somewhere.”
“He’s been great for my portfolio,” Witt said of President Donald Trump. “But I'm about more than money. We’re about more than money.”
Addie Brown, a senior at Amherst County High School, said she was excited to vote for the first time. “It’s been just kind of rewarding to finally participate rather than following along,” she said.
COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement are major issues gripping the country, she said in voicing her hope for Americans to come together when a winner emerges. She feels Biden would be a “president for everybody.”
She added the mitigation strategies at the Amherst precinct she voted, included socially distanced voting booths and masks, led to her to feel safe.
“I felt very comfortable,” Brown said.
By just after 3 p.m., 862 ballots had been cast at Hyland Heights Baptist Church in Campbell County.
Poll worker Valeria Campbell said a steady stream of voters had come through the precinct throughout the day.
Traffic was heaviest when polls opened, but there weren’t long wait times.
Bryan and Amber Hubbard cast their votes Thursday afternoon at Hyland Heights Baptist Church, getting their entire family engaged politically all the while.
The Hubbards brought their three children with them, a talkative 4-year-old Chloe, her 2-year-old sister and 1-month-old brother.
“We like to show them the process, show them that it does matter,” Bryan Hubbard said. “Staying at home and not doing anything’s not gonna help us.”
UPDATE, 2 P.M.: Christopher Piper, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections, said on a conference call at 11 a.m. that Virginia elections officials have received only reports of “minor issues” at some polling places so far.
“The minor issues are typical things we see — machines that were not operating at the start — but voting continues in those situations. We have not had any indication that any voters were turned away,” Piper said.
“We have had no reports — to my knowledge — of voter intimidation at the polls,” he said.
Given that about 46% of registered voters already have cast ballots, Piper said the expectation is that voting will go smoothly and quickly for the rest of the day.
“We have seen swift movement through the polls,” he said.
—The Richmond Times-Dispatch
UPDATE, 1:15 P.M.: With one-third of votes already sent in absentee from the Altavista Fire Company precinct, there had been nearly 800 votes cast by 1 p.m., according to chief election officer Larry Rowland.
Rowland said things had been running smoothly at the precinct with the exception of some minor issues with the computers.
She said the precinct was busy with voters all day until things slowed down around 12:30 p.m. and she expected things to pick up soon and continue into the evening.
Jerry Gregory, who lives just down the street from the precinct, said he comes to vote yearly and didn’t get around to absentee voting only because he had been busy lately. He said he is ready for a change.
“I’m just ready for some peace and unity,” he said.
UPDATE, 12:35 A.M.: As of 11:30 a.m., 263 votes had been cast at Fairview Christian Church on Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg. By noon, that number had risen by 13 to 275.
Melissa Stevens, chief officer of elections at the precinct, said nearly 40 people were in line at the church when the doors opened earlier this morning, but since then, it’s been slow and steady.
“It’s taking maybe three to five minutes for voters to be in and out,” Stevens said.
Members of the Lynchburg Voters League were stationed outside, passing out sample ballots.
Robert Flood, Lynchburg resident and member of the group, said the shorter line has allowed himself and other volunteers the chance to chat with voters and old friends as they come and go.
“We’ve had some time to talk about some of these issues, which is what Election Day should be about,” Flood said.
UPDATE, 11:30 A.M.: By 10:30 a.m., nearly 700 Lynchburg voters had cast their ballots at Bedford Hills Elementary School.
Myra McDaniel, chief officer of elections at the precinct, has been volunteering at Bedford Hills Elementary School on Election Day for about 12 years. This year, she said, is the busiest she’s ever seen it.
“Everything has been going smoothly, just very busy,” McDaniel said. “We had a line out to the parking lot when we opened this morning.”
Lynchburg resident William Gray, 71, said he was in line around 9:30 a.m. and waited about 45 minutes to vote.
Sarah Kalafian was handing out sample Republican ballots at the precinct and said voters have been patiently waiting for their chance to vote. Kalafian said this was her first time volunteering at the polls and has enjoyed seeing many of her neighbors come out to vote.
“These are my neighbors; I know them,” she said. “We can vote on different sides and still be kind and respectful.”
Ariele Ayers, 31, said the line outside the school moved quickly and she felt like she waited around 20 minutes to vote.
“This election is a big one, it’s a big deal for our country,” she said. “You can’t not vote.”
At New London Academy in Bedford County, 477 people had cast ballots by 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The precinct is on track to have one of its highest voter turnouts ever, said precinct chief Bill Beach. Beach expected more than 80% turnout of the precinct's registered voters. About half the precinct voted early or by mail, he added.
"If we do what I think we're going to do for the rest of the day, it will be one of the highest turnouts that we've ever had," Beach said. "I think we could be 85% to 88%. That's a lot for registered voters. The voters have come very well prepared and knowledgeable of what to do."
Tori Gallagher, 26, voted for the first time ever. Her young daughter went with her to experience the process.
"It's pretty exciting!" Gallagher said. "Having our little girl, the future is very important for us and what's ahead for her."
Dexter Gaines, 58, came from Lynchburg to hand out sample Republican ballots to voters outside New London Academy. Gaines was volunteering in support of Delegate Kathy Byron. He said he wanted to help as many voters as possible to be informed when making their decision at the polls.
New London Academy followed frequent sanitation guidelines, with most individuals wearing masks and all complying with social distancing. The process was going smoothly so far, said Mary Jane Dailey, who has volunteered at the polls for eight years.
UPDATE, 10:45 A.M.: The Monelison Middle School precinct in Amherst County had a line of about 50 people around 6 a.m., said Tammy Coleman, who was on site distributing sample ballots.
“It’s been steady ever since,” said Coleman shortly after 9 a.m. She supports the Republican Party and feels jobs and the economy are important issues driving a large turnout this year.
Amherst County resident Jamie Massie, 21, voted in her second election and said the presidential candidate who emerges will “tank it even more or get us out of the hole” in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is the future of the country at stake,” Massie said.
Graham Brooks, of Madison Heights, said the pandemic is a major driving factor in this year’s race.
“COVID is the big one,” said Brooks shortly after voting at Monelison. “I was worried logistically how it would work in here and it was remarkably smooth.”
He said while the pandemic has “shaken stuff up” he was glad to vote in person. “It’s a nice feeling to return to normalcy,” he said.
Sarah Hobbs voted for the first time at the precinct Tuesday and said she is excited “to come out and make a difference.”
Another first-time voter, Haileigh Quinn, said she wanted her voice to be heard. A Liberty University student, she said she hopes President Donald Trump stays in office as the candidate who upholds her values.
“I moved to a red state because I’m not a fan of the liberals,” said Quinn, who moved to the Lynchburg area from California more than a year ago. “I really hope Trump takes it.”
She said the pandemic, which has driven a surge of early voting prior to Tuesday, would not deter her from showing up.
“I’m not scared of the coronavirus. It’s just one of those things,” Quinn said. “This election will make or break the coronavirus.”
Wearing a face mask stating “Be Happy,” she expressed hope the phrase sticks after the election.
“Got to be happy,” she said. “No time for anger or sadness."
UPDATE, 10 A.M.: By 9:18 a.m., 372 voters had cast their ballots at the Forest Recreation Center in Bedford County. More than half the precinct's registered voters voted early this year, said Mary Ruth Davis, precinct chief, an estimated 1,300 of 2,000 registered. Never in her four years of poll working had she seen such a high number of early voters.
Some first-time voters were in their 70s and 80s, Davis said. According to her, some older first-time voters said they had not considered an election so important before but this year they felt compelled to participate.
Outside, Mary Jane Lowe of Forest, a volunteer with a local Republican party group, handed out sample Republican ballots to voters. Her primary motivation for being involved was her grandchildren, she said.
"I'm desperate for this country to be safe and for them to have a future," Lowe said. "This is probably the most important election of my lifetime so far."
Amy Carrick Chernova, of Forest, cast her ballot on United States soil for the first time in 20 years after living abroad in Paris, London and Moscow, where she voted at U.S. embassies.
"There's only one vision that I hope for this country, and that's peace," she said. "This is an important election. There is a lot at stake."
Election official Karen Lanman said the main difference in voting during a pandemic was mask wearing, social distancing and frequent sanitizing. Voters all complied with the health guidelines, she said.
Lanman has volunteered as an election official for 10 years, since returning from living in China where citizens have less freedom and political voice, she said.
Brad Bullock, 63, professor of sociology at Randolph College, was at St. Paul’s Tuesday passing out informational flyers about the proposed constitutional amendment regarding a redistricting commission.
Bullock said he has been visiting polls on election day to chat with voters for about 15 years.
“Voting is the most basic thing we do as citizens,” he said. “If we don’t exercise that right, we may lose it.”
Today, he said, many voters have been polite and engaging.
“It’s gone off without a hitch,” he said.
Florence Smith, 74, voted around 8 a.m. and said it took only a few minutes.
Smith said she’s been voting since she was 18 and was proud to vote today.
“I knew who I was going to vote for because I vote for policy, not hate,” Smith said.
Bill Worley, assistant chief officer at the St. Paul’s precinct, said things have been going smoothly this morning.
“It’s been steady,” he said. “Not overwhelming, but steady. We had a line at the beginning. The voters have been really good to work with and friendly.”
Worley said he has been volunteering as a poll worker since around 2013.
EARLIER: Lynchburg resident Kevin Kessler, 46, was first in line to vote at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church downtown.
At 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, the sun hadn’t risen, but more than 10 Lynchburg residents already were braving the chill morning air as they waited for the polling place to open at 6 a.m. By the time the doors opened, more than 50 people were in line to vote.
“I had hoped to be here at 5:30, but I was dragging my feet a little this morning,” Kessler said.
Kessler said he enjoys getting up early on Election Day to vote in person and this year is no different.
“It’s my civic duty,” he said.
Just before 7 a.m., the once-50-person line at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was reduced to a handful.
It took Gerald Stroman, 48, less than 15 minutes to vote.
“I just feel like we need a change,” he said. “Every vote counts, I just had to do my part.”
Stroman said not much was different this year, aside from the mask and social distancing requirements.
After the first hour of voting, more than 160 people had cast their ballots at St. Paul’s. More than 12 have dropped off their ballots outside the polling place.
Like other polling places in Virginia, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is open for voting until 7 p.m.
Today's forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-60s.
At 6 a.m., the lines ran inside and outside Rustburg Elementary School as voters were eager to be among the first to cast their ballots Tuesday.
Doug Roakes showed up at 5:45 a.m. to begin passing out information about 5th congressional district candidate Bob Good but said he voted early.
When asked why, he replied, “Because of this line. And I knew this line would be big and it’s big.”
The line indicated to Roakes that this year especially, people want their opinions heard. He hopes that peace can be restored after the election.
He said his biggest concern this year is abortion.
“I support children and I support unborn children. This year may be the opportunity to do away with abortion,” he said.
Billy Lawrence has voted for the past 30-plus years since he was 19, and this year was no different. On crutches Tuesday morning, he made his way inside the gym at Rustburg Elementary School to cast his vote.
He said there were no issues in particular he was concerned about this year with the election. He just always likes to come out to vote.
“That’s just what I always do, I come up here on the day,” he said.
Lawrence arrived at 5:45 am and was out the door to his car by 6:25 am.
“The line wrapped twice around the gym but it moved quickly,” he said.
Most voters practiced social distancing and were wearing a mask at the precinct.
Ken Jennings, election officer at the Three Forks Precinct at New Chapel Baptist Church in Rustburg, said there was a surge of nearly 150 people between 6 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.
“More than I’ve ever seen at this precinct,” he said. “The working-class people in this precinct tend to stop here first before heading to work but the parking lot at 6 a.m. was full. I’ve never seen that before.”
Jennings has worked at the precinct, which has about 1,980 registered voters, for eight years.
In a presidential election year, the precinct typically sees about 70% turnout, he said.
He said he thinks people living in a rural community tend to like voting in person.
One man came in just to make sure his absentee ballot had been counted.
“It’s been a really good process so far this morning,” he said. “These folks are just good people.”
