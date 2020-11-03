Watch Now: Smooth operations, high turnout are the common themes of Election Day in Lynchburg area

“That’s just what I always do, I come up here on the day,” he said.

Lawrence arrived at 5:45 am and was out the door to his car by 6:25 am.

“The line wrapped twice around the gym but it moved quickly,” he said.

Most voters practiced social distancing and were wearing a mask at the precinct.

Ken Jennings, election officer at the Three Forks Precinct at New Chapel Baptist Church in Rustburg, said there was a surge of nearly 150 people between 6 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

“More than I’ve ever seen at this precinct,” he said. “The working-class people in this precinct tend to stop here first before heading to work but the parking lot at 6 a.m. was full. I’ve never seen that before.”

Jennings has worked at the precinct, which has about 1,980 registered voters, for eight years.

In a presidential election year, the precinct typically sees about 70% turnout, he said.

He said he thinks people living in a rural community tend to like voting in person.

One man came in just to make sure his absentee ballot had been counted.

“It’s been a really good process so far this morning,” he said. “These folks are just good people.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jamey Cross (434) 385-5532 Follow Jamey Cross Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rachael Smith Reporter (434) 385-5482 Follow Rachael Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Shannon Kelly (434) 385-5489 Follow Shannon Kelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

JUSTIN FAULCONER (434) 385-5551 Follow JUSTIN FAULCONER Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Emily Brown (434) 385-5529 Follow Emily Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today