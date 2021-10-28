Watch Now: 'This is our moment,' Youngkin tells Lynchburg-area supporters

AMHERST — Five days before the Tuesday election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin was on the go, rallying supporters in Bedford, Appomattox and Amherst.
Thursday afternoon, a crowd of more than 100 people cheered as the Youngkin campaign bus rolled into Vito’s Restaurant in Amherst, with many waving flags, carrying Youngkin signs and wearing GOP attire. As he and fellow Republicans spoke, vehicles passing by the scene honked in support.
“I’ve got to tell you, we’ve got Terry McAuliffe on the run,” Youngkin said of his Democratic rival, a former governor seeking the title a second time.
Youngkin described a “Day One” vision for leading Virginia away from a liberal agenda that he described as overtaxing Virginians and trampling on their rights.
“We’ve got to make government work for us instead of telling us what to do all the time,” he said.
His administration would fight for law enforcement, raise expectations in public schools and push against a culture of mediocrity, he said.
“We’re going to soar, not settle,” Youngkin said.
He said he will cut taxes for all Virginians, describing the state’s current climate as too expensive and driving young people to leave. He will work to raise salaries for teachers and police officers while pursuing an audit of all state departments for the purpose of finding waste and inefficiencies, he said.
On day one, he said, will ban teaching of critical race theory in schools, and fire the state parole board and start over there.
“We are standing for Virginians’ right to make decisions about their lives,” Youngkin said.
Winsome Sears, GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares, the Republican running for attorney general, also spoke before the fired-up Amherst crowd.
Sears spoke of protecting American values and said her dad came to the country with $1.75, took various jobs, began a career and now is comfortably retired.
“That’s what you can do in America,” Sears said. “We’ve got to preserve America. It must be a place people can escape to.”
Youngkin said his victory and fellow candidates’ wins will send shockwaves through the nation.
“This is our moment. We’ve got to get this done,” Youngkin said, later adding: “It will not be a lonely victory for me on Nov. 2… so goes Virginia, so goes the nation.”