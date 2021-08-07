Watch Now: Youngkin rallies supporters in Amherst, addresses priorities in bid for governor

The Virginia he said he envisions is where businesses can remain open and thrive, regulations are carved back and schoolchildren are taught “how to think, not what to think.”

“This is a Virginia we can build together,” Youngkin said. “This is about all of us coming together, standing up and saying no. We’re going this way, not that way.”

He also addressed what he described as a “crime crisis” in Virginia with a 20-year high murder rate and efforts by the left to demoralize and defund police, adding he is for higher salaries, better equipment and more training for law enforcement, as well as preserving qualified immunity, a legal defense for police officers.

Youngkin said Virginians' constitutional rights have been trampled during the past few years of Democratic leadership in the legislature. He claimed McAuliffe lowered public education standards when he was governor and Virginia’s standards for reading and math are the lowest in the country.

“Our schools have let our children down; they let our families down,” Youngkin said, adding he will work to raise expectations and standards for schools.

He said school districts should focus on equipping students with skills and sharpening their learning rather than focusing on left-leaning political agendas.