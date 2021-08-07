Watch Now: Youngkin rallies supporters in Amherst, addresses priorities in bid for governor

At a campaign rally in Amherst County Saturday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin described his bid against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe as a “neck and neck” dead heat race heading into the next three months.
Youngkin, who played basketball when he attended Rice University, used a sports analogy of heading into the fourth quarter in essentially a tied ballgame.
“Our tank is full, we have an absolutely great bench and we’re going to win this thing, folks,” he told a crowd of more than 100 gathered at the Madison Heights Community Center in Amherst County.
The political newcomer and former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a private equity company, said the climate in Richmond with Democratic leadership at the helm is single-party rule that no longer functions like a democracy.
“He has been a political operative for 43 years,” Youngkin said of McAuliffe, who is seeking his second stint as governor in the Nov. 2 election. “I’ve been doing it for 26 weeks … this is no longer Republicans versus Democrats. This is Virginians coming together and saying no to a left, liberal progressive agenda that’s trying to turn Virginia into California and Virginians saying, ‘No, we’re not going to let this happen.”
He said elections have consequences and Virginia’s Democratic leadership in the governor’s office and state legislature is an “our way or the highway” mentality he and fellow candidates are fighting to stop.
The Virginia he said he envisions is where businesses can remain open and thrive, regulations are carved back and schoolchildren are taught “how to think, not what to think.”
“This is a Virginia we can build together,” Youngkin said. “This is about all of us coming together, standing up and saying no. We’re going this way, not that way.”
He also addressed what he described as a “crime crisis” in Virginia with a 20-year high murder rate and efforts by the left to demoralize and defund police, adding he is for higher salaries, better equipment and more training for law enforcement, as well as preserving qualified immunity, a legal defense for police officers.
Youngkin said Virginians' constitutional rights have been trampled during the past few years of Democratic leadership in the legislature. He claimed McAuliffe lowered public education standards when he was governor and Virginia’s standards for reading and math are the lowest in the country.
“Our schools have let our children down; they let our families down,” Youngkin said, adding he will work to raise expectations and standards for schools.
He said school districts should focus on equipping students with skills and sharpening their learning rather than focusing on left-leaning political agendas.
“We’re going to get critical race theory out of our schools,” Youngkin said to a loud round of applause.
He said much federal money is coming to school divisions through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“We’re going to invest it, not waste it,” Youngkin said. “We’re going to rebuild crumbling schools, provide better salaries for teachers, equip our classrooms.”
He said the statewide movement to take back Virginia also involves Republicans winning key races in local governments and school divisions.
“School board seats matter. You bet they matter,” he added.
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, said the past two years in Richmond under Democratic majority leadership have been miserable and Youngkin has major promise to deliver the first win for governor for Republicans in more than a decade.
“And he’s got Terry McAuliffe quaking in his liberal sandals because he knows this guy is going to come in and kick his butt,” Peake told the crowd.
Youngkin said he would focus on growing Virginia’s economy and keeping residents, particularly veterans, from moving to other states by strengthening benefits.
“We’re going to go to work to make Virginia the most military-friendly state in America,” he said.
He said he knows how to build business and create jobs for Virginians.
After the rally, he addressed the issue of some school districts facing legal scrutiny by relaxing face mask regulations at a time when the coronavirus caseload is surging across the state.
“We have to get the decision back in parents’ hands if their children are going to wear a mask in schools,” he said.
Youngkin said families and students have suffered enough in the past year and he fully supports schools returning to a five-day, in-person school week.
He said he strongly recommends residents get vaccinated, and he personally has done so, but he doesn’t believe it should be mandated and must remain a personal decision.
Youngkin told supporters he believes a state surplus of more than a billion dollars should be returned to taxpayers and not used for government spending.
"My opponent thinks it's his money," Youngkin told the crowd. "I know it's yours."