Watch now: Youngkin stumps in Lynchburg, condemns Biden's handling of Afghanistan withdrawal

He told the crowd he doesn’t support government mandates on wearing of masks, vaccines and school and business closures as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges, in some areas skyrocketing, across the state.

“I believe Virginians should be making all those decisions,” he said to applause.

In the interview, he said he encourages Virginians to get a coronavirus vaccine, which he described as the best way to protect against spread of the virus, and said more work is needed on educating people about it and making shots accessible and easier to get.

“I do believe that Virginians get to make that decision, and to have it mandated or thrust upon them, I don’t think is right," Youngkin said.

He also during the interview said he looks forward to McAuliffe addressing a lawsuit the Republican Party of Virginia filed Thursday in Richmond Circuit Court that claims two McAuliffe staffers who signed on as having witnessed the former governor signing a declaration of candidate form did so falsely. The McAuliffe campaign called the litigation a “desperate” attempt to clear the path for Youngkin.