'We're not out of the storm yet': Amherst board maps out uses for CARES money

Rodgers said it is a difficult task to spend that much money in six months, with many complex variables factored in, especially in regard to broadband, and the county must act swiftly to not risk losing it.

“We’re trying to spread it as broadly across the community as we can and then if we can reach across everyone whose been harmed, we can go deeper to help those who have been hurt worse,” Rodgers said.

“Six months in the government world is not a lot of time to get stuff done,” Wilkes added.

Supervisors said the $1.2 million in salaries gives the board much-needed room to build back its reserves and get savings in a good spot. The board opted this year to not enact a tax increase, though one as high as 6 cents per $100 of assessed value was heavily considered prior to the pandemic hitting the county's economy in March.

"One of the reasons we were looking at a tax increase is we weren’t building our reserves enough," Supervisor Tom Martin said.

Martin said he doesn't want to see grants simply offset profit losses for businesses that have laid off employees and not brought them back to work. He and other supervisors said the county needs to be wise and purposeful in how the money is used.