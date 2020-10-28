West Edge developers denied apartment unit increase

Despite a petition to amend the existing proffer, the West End development proposed for Timberlake Road will not see an increase in its number of apartment units.

On Tuesday night, Lynchburg City Council denied an amendment to a proffer that would have increased the total number of apartments in the development by 10, from 270 to 280 units.

The apartments are proposed for 127 Brunswick Drive off Timberlake Road, across from the Timberlake Kroger.

The discussion was tabled at a council meeting in early October until city council could get more information on the property's previous rezonings and any potential environmental violations on the site.

Currently under development by TPB Enterprises, a representative for the developer said the original proffer for 270 units was a clerical error and the number of units was always intended to be 280. He said the 10-unit increase would have no effect on the character of the project or increase traffic in any way.

The property has undergone multiple rezonings since 2014, and concept plans reflected the maximum number of units as 270. The 270 units were voted on by the planning commission and then city council in 2018.