While local universities return, Lynchburg has no plans to enact local ordinances or scale back reopening

Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan said she has heard concerns from the community at large regarding the reopening of local college campuses. She said council is concerned about the students’ return, but the city has no control over the colleges and universities and it is up to the institutions to enforce reopening policies. She said she knows they have protocols in place to stem the spread, such as online classes and daily temperature checks.

“I’m concerned for my grandkids and other kids in college and for the community,” Dolan said. “Obviously, if we start seeing upticks as a result of students going back to campus, the institutions are going to have to relook at it.”

Dolan said even when mandates are in place, the city does not have the power to enforce them — like the statewide mask mandate passed in May.

When asked in mid-July about what the city planned to do pending the college reopenings, City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said the city would continue to follow Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidelines.

“We have no standing, as I understand it, to regulate or enforce anything in terms of a private business,” Svrcek said. She encouraged residents to wear a mask and avoid crowds.