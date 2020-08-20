While local universities return, Lynchburg has no plans to enact local ordinances or scale back reopening

In preparation for the return of college students, some Virginia localities are implementing local ordinances in hope of limiting the spread of the virus in their communities.
Blacksburg, Radford and Harrisonburg have each banned gatherings of more than 50 people in their localities in preparation for students’ return to Virginia Tech, Radford and James Madison University. Among other local emergency ordinances are curfews on alcohol sales or bans against food and drinking establishments remaining open past midnight.
Lynchburg, home to University of Lynchburg and Liberty University, where around 18,000 students returned to school this week, said this week it is not putting any restrictions in place. The same is true in Amherst County, where about 400 students have returned to Sweet Briar College.
Lynchburg City Council Ward II councilman Sterling Wilder said Lynchburg City Council has not discussed putting any new ordinances in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that might come from the colleges, but it continues to encourage Lynchburg residents to follow the guidelines from the CDC — like social distancing and wearing a face mask.
While Wilder said council members have had conversations with local university leadership about each school’s reopening plan — citing the virtual Town and Gown meeting in early August with several university presidents — there has been no discussion by the city about limiting large gatherings around the city.
Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan said she has heard concerns from the community at large regarding the reopening of local college campuses. She said council is concerned about the students’ return, but the city has no control over the colleges and universities and it is up to the institutions to enforce reopening policies. She said she knows they have protocols in place to stem the spread, such as online classes and daily temperature checks.
“I’m concerned for my grandkids and other kids in college and for the community,” Dolan said. “Obviously, if we start seeing upticks as a result of students going back to campus, the institutions are going to have to relook at it.”
Dolan said even when mandates are in place, the city does not have the power to enforce them — like the statewide mask mandate passed in May.
When asked in mid-July about what the city planned to do pending the college reopenings, City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said the city would continue to follow Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidelines.
“We have no standing, as I understand it, to regulate or enforce anything in terms of a private business,” Svrcek said. She encouraged residents to wear a mask and avoid crowds.
The News & Advance’s requests for comment from other members of city council were not returned by the time of publication.
Randolph College, which serves approximately 700 students, has moved courses entirely online. Classes at the University of Lynchburg began Aug. 12, with a combination of in-person, hybrid and online classes but were abruptly halted Wednesday after five active cases of COVID-19 were identified among students.
Director of Communications Janika Carey said the university expected about 1,300, of the school’s 3,000 students, to be living on campus.
At Liberty University, there are about 15,000 students on campus, and about 8,000 students are expected to live in Liberty’s residence halls through the end of the fall semester.
Dolan said she would have to look into the local emergency ordinances being put in place in other localities and was curious how those cities would enforce the restrictions. At this time, she said she is watching the protocols at the local universities closely.
“You just hope that the leaders of the institutions are doing what they need to do to keep people safe and our community safe,” Dolan said.
