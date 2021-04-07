With city revenues projected to increase, Lynchburg council hears proposed 5% staff pay raise

Witt said staff also recommended reducing the fund balance to 11.8%, rather than growing it to 12.3% as initially proposed, and increasing the debt service reserve by $200,000 to ensure funding for future capital projects. The fund balance is used to pay for one-time expenditures during the current fiscal year.

Staff still recommended the real property tax rate remain at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, a topic that has dominated much of council's recent conversations, with some members calling to equalize the rate at $1.03 following a reassessment that will see many residents' tax bills increase as the city's total property values are projected to rise 7.5%.

Equalizing the tax rate would mean a decrease in revenues of about $5 million.

Witt said the city does not know what future years will hold, and it is best to be cautious moving forward.

Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said he was pleased to see the local economy growing, and while it is not back to where it was prior to the pandemic, it is improving more than staff originally projected. He said it was critical to provide salary increases for city staff and remain competitive with surrounding localities.