With city revenues projected to increase, Lynchburg council hears proposed 5% staff pay raise

With the area's vaccination rollout underway, and city restaurants and venues loosening restrictions, a staff report to Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday showed a projected increase in city revenues for fiscal year 2022 of about $3.4 million more than originally proposed.
Revenues that have stayed low over the course of the pandemic, such as lodging and amusement taxes, are expected to see significant jumps in the fiscal year 2022 budget as area businesses and services continue "opening back up," according to Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt.
Also contributing to the projected revenue increase is a 5% salary increase approved by the state for all state-funded city positions. This will impact city constitutional officers, as well as the human services department, and bring in additional funds from the state.
After factoring in new expenses, like the local match required for the state-funded increases, Witt said the city is left with a net revenue increase of about $2.5 million.
Staff proposed that to match the salary increases for state-funded positions, and similar raises being approved in surrounding localities, council should consider an across-the-board 5% salary increase for all city employees at a cost of about $3.3 million.
The raises would eliminate the $288,903 currently budgeted to provide raises only for the lowest-paid city employees.
Witt said staff also recommended reducing the fund balance to 11.8%, rather than growing it to 12.3% as initially proposed, and increasing the debt service reserve by $200,000 to ensure funding for future capital projects. The fund balance is used to pay for one-time expenditures during the current fiscal year.
Staff still recommended the real property tax rate remain at $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, a topic that has dominated much of council's recent conversations, with some members calling to equalize the rate at $1.03 following a reassessment that will see many residents' tax bills increase as the city's total property values are projected to rise 7.5%.
Equalizing the tax rate would mean a decrease in revenues of about $5 million.
Witt said the city does not know what future years will hold, and it is best to be cautious moving forward.
Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said he was pleased to see the local economy growing, and while it is not back to where it was prior to the pandemic, it is improving more than staff originally projected. He said it was critical to provide salary increases for city staff and remain competitive with surrounding localities.
But with large city projects on the horizon — including the new police headquarters and the College Lake dam removal — he advised council to keep future costs for debt service in mind, and leave personal property taxes at the current rate in an effort to provide "stability" in revenues.
"It gives you a buffer for any challenges to occur as we move along,” Wodicka said.
Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi and Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson, who have been staunch proponents of equalizing the tax rate, expressed frustrations that even with increases in local revenues, the current real property tax rate still is recommended for adoption.
Helgeson reiterated “now is the worst time to raise taxes on our citizens that are struggling through a pandemic,” and said it was paramount to equalize the rate, particularly given the new revenues.
"It’s not a matter of simple mathematics, it’s a matter of choices," he said.
Faraldi urged council to consider other options to balance the budget while equalizing the rate and said it was within their power to "give relief to the taxpayer."
If the the real property tax remains at its current rate, its impact to a resident owning property valued at $175,000 would be just under $150 annually, according to the proposed budget document.
Vice Mayor Beau Wright and At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy both expressed a desire to see the real property tax remain at its current rate — noting equalization already has been voted down on two separate occasions, 5-2.
Wright said if council wants "talented people to come and to stay here" then it is imperative to support the 5% across-the-board pay increase and to focus on long-term projects, including needed renovations to schools and to the Lynchburg Public Library.
“We have huge infrastructure projects that are coming down the pike that citizens use each and every day," Wright said. "I would rather protect our ability to finance those projects at the time, than … lower the property tax rate now in the short term.”
Council will continue to discuss the proposed salary increase and the fiscal year 2022 budget at its future meetings. Budget adoption is slated for May 25.