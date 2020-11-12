With election results certified, Bedford Town Council will officially have new member

The town of Bedford will have a new council member beginning in January.
Bruce Hartwick beat incumbent Bryan Schley by 203 votes, or 2.72%, for a seat on town council, according to certified election results from the Bedford County registrar’s office provided Wednesday.
Hartwick is a life insurance broker who ran unsuccessfully for Bedford Town Council twice in the past, finally winning in his third run this year. Hartwick said his priorities on council include lowering taxes, promoting greater local government transparency, increasing economic development, drawing industry to the town, and creating more activities and venues in Bedford for young people.
“I can’t wait to get to work for the people of the town of Bedford,” Hartwick said. “I feel humbled that they [town residents] picked me to serve on the council.”
Hartwick also thanked Schley for his service.
Schley could not be reached for comment.
Current vice mayor Timothy Black led in the polls with 1,758 votes, or 23.57% and will serve another four-year term.
Incumbent C. G. Stanley received 1,716 votes, or 23.01%, and will remain on council.
Incumbent Stacey Hailey followed with 1,577 votes, or 21.14% also keeps his seat.
Hartwick received 1,272 votes, or 17.05%, with incumbent Schley trailing at 1,069 votes, or 14.33%.
Write-ins constituted 67 votes, or 0.90%, for the four-year council positions.
Incumbent Bruce Johannessen was elected for an unexpired council term lasting two years with 2,429 votes, or 98.50%. Write-ins accounted for 37 votes, or 1.50%, for the unexpired term.
Judy Reynolds will continue in her position as clerk of court after an uncontested run with 42,081 votes, or 98.91%. Write-ins represented 462 votes, or 1.09%.
