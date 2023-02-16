After offering some relief from the city's vehicle tax during the last budget cycle, Lynchburg City Council is eyeing a similar measure this year.

Last year, city council adopted a 75% ratio against the assessed value of vehicles according to the National Automobile Dealers Association pricing guide, meaning residents only needed to pay the tax on three-quarters of their assessed vehicle value.

Commissioner of the Revenue Mitch Nuckles returned to council this week and offered some similar numbers to last year's, which showed vehicle values remain high, opening the door for a similar ratio to be adopted.

According to Nuckles, the city is expected to see an almost 10% increase in the assessed real value of vehicles this year. In 2022, the city saw a 5.08% increase in the value over the previous year after adopting the ratio.

While Nuckles said most used car values have stabilized and have begun to experience normal depreciation, 2023 used car values still are elevated due to the "unprecedented" appreciation experienced over the last two years.

In 2022, Nuckles said the city's real value of vehicles came out to about $647.7 million, compared to 2021's real value of $462.3 million.

Once assessed with the 75% ratio, the city still saw vehicle values of $485.8 million last year, an increase of $23.5 million, or 5.08%, over the previous year's total.

This year, the real value of vehicles is $531.9 million, a 9.5% increase over last year's total after the ratio was adopted.

With a personal property tax rate of $3.80 per $100 of assessed value, the city could see around $20 million in personal property tax revenue with no ratio adopted.

While vehicles have returned closer to normal values, Nuckles said this year he is recommending council apply a 93% ratio to the assessed value for all vehicles, allowing residents to only pay the tax on 93% of their vehicle's assessed value.

In November, the Kelley Blue Book average price of a new car was about $48,000. With a tax rate of $3.80 per $100 of assessed value, that individual's personal property tax bill would be $1,824.

With Nuckles' recommendation of a 93% ratio, that vehicle owner's bill would be about $1,700.

With a 93% ratio, Nuckles said the city would see a 2.5% growth in values, closer to what the pre-pandemic growth totals would be. A 90% ratio, he said, would likely provide no growth in the value of vehicles in the city.

"If we still had an increase with 75% ... why would we not go for the lowest percent?" Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi asked Nuckles on Tuesday, weighing the difference between a 90% and 93% ratio.

Nuckles said he is "fine either way" if council were to adopt either percentage of a ratio.

Faraldi said this component is one way he is looking at providing "actual relief" to citizens in regards to taxes in the upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget.

"I don't want it to increase for folks. I don't want it to be the same. I want it to be the less. And to what degree this council goes with, I'm not sure yet. But it's not lost on me that this will impact more people than just property owners," Faraldi said.

The vice mayor later said he was "indifferent" on whether council moves to adopt a ratio on the assessed value or change the actual tax rate of the personal property tax, something Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson said needs to be looked at.

Helgeson said during the budget process, "We can decide that $3.80 for personal property is too much, we want to lower it. That should be what we do at that point.

"What we should do here is figure out what is a fair assessment," he added, saying he would be more inclined to support a 90% ratio for the time being.

Nuckles said during his presentation this should be the last year a ratio is needed on the assessments.

Council is expected to take up a vote on whether to issue a ratio on the assessed value of vehicles during its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at City Hall, 900 Court St. in Lynchburg.