Wright won't seek re-election to Lynchburg City Council

Lynchburg Vice Mayor Beau Wright announced Friday on social media he will not seek re-election in the 2022 city council elections.

Wright, who was chosen to serve as vice mayor by his colleagues on council, will not run for the at-large seat he won in May 2018.

Lynchburg City Council is composed of seven members who serve four-year terms. Four are elected from each of the city's four wards, and the remaining three are elected from the city at large.

"With deep gratitude I want to share that I will not be seeking re-election this year to Lynchburg City Council," Wright said in a post on his Instagram page. "... I love Lynchburg. It's my home. And the opportunity to represent this community — this place we all love — has been an immense privilege."

Wright, a third-generation Lynchburg native, graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 2007 and earned a degree from the College of William & Mary.

From 2011 to 2017, Wright served in several roles in President Barack Obama's White House, with his final position being senior deputy director of operations and director for finance, where he managed finances for the White House and assisted with the budget.

In his post, Wright reflected on some of the opportunities he's had serving on council.

"I've gotten to spend time with thousands of incredible people who make Lynchburg home — who make our city what it is," he wrote. "... I've gotten to run every street in Lynchburg and see every nook, every cranny, every cul de sac that we have to offer. I've gotten to run each of our hills, and I can tell you, shin splints aside: We live in a beautiful place."

Wright finished by saying, "I have loved serving as your representative, and while this is the right time, personally, for me to step back, make no mistake: I'm going to keep fighting for Lynchburg over the next 10 months and beyond."

Wright will serve out his term until the end of this year. Voters will head to the polls in November to elect the three representatives for the at-large seats in the city.

